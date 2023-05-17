Rep. Cori Bush Calls for $14 Trillion in Reparations to Slave Descendants

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Representative Cori Bush.

Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) unveiled a resolution today that urges the federal government to provide reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans and people of African descent.

Bush's measure calls for the federal government to funnel $14 trillion to Black residents in the United States to close the racial wealth gap.

Bush, a descendant of slaves on her paternal side, spoke on her reparations bill at a press conference. She was joined by Reverend Dr. Traci Blackmon, a minister from the St. Louis area, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-New York), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Texas), and others.

“The United States has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people,” Bush said.

Bush’s push for reparations is just the latest movement in a decades-long history of federal legislators advocating for such action.



In front of the U.S. Capitol, Bush mentioned such legislation when she demanded the federal government support existing reparations legislation, including H.R. 40, which calls for the establishment of a commission to develop reparation proposals.



Similar legislation to H.R. 40 has been introduced every session since 1989, according to the Washington Post.

“Our federal government never saw fit on its own to rectify the immeasurable, cataclysmic harms of slavery,” Bush said Wednesday. “But we’re here now, and we’re lifting up this mirror of a resolution so that America can look in it and see our future — a future of healing, a future of repair, a future of accountability… We need that future now.”