Rep. Cori Bush Calls for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In the Ceasefire Now Resolution, Bush and 12 others urged the Biden Administration to call for an immediate "de-escalation" and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.
The resolution also called for humanitarian aid for those under siege in Gaza but made no mention of any such aid for Israel. So far, Israel has not allowed aid into Gaza and has cut off deliveries of fuel and shut down its desalination plant, the New York Times reports.
"War and retaliatory violence doesn't achieve accountability or justice; it only leads to more death and human suffering," Bush said in a statement.
Bush received pushback from both the left and right for a statement she made on the night of Hamas' initial surprise attack on October 7. Detractors decried her statement as a slap against Israel, saying she suggested Israel was to blame for the bloodshed. In the statement, Bush called for the U.S. to end its support for "Israel military occupation and apartheid."
My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023
The St. Louis chapter of the Anti-Defamation League called Bush's words "heartless" and "tone-deaf."
In a statement Monday, Bush said she grieved for every Palestinian, Israeli and American life lost due to the conflict.
"The United States bears a unique responsibility to exhaust every diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent mass atrocities and save lives," Bush said. "We can't bomb our way to peace, equity and freedom. With thousands of lives lost and millions more at stake, we need a ceasefire now."
