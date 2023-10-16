Rep. Cori Bush Calls for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The Democratic congresswoman from St. Louis also urged President Biden to send Gaza aid

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.
Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) and a group of Democrat lawmakers led a call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war today.

In the Ceasefire Now Resolution, Bush and 12 others urged the Biden Administration to call for an immediate "de-escalation" and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.

The resolution also called for humanitarian aid for those under siege in Gaza but made no mention of any such aid for Israel. So far, Israel has not allowed aid into Gaza and has cut off deliveries of fuel and shut down its desalination plant, the New York Times reports.

"War and retaliatory violence doesn't achieve accountability or justice; it only leads to more death and human suffering," Bush said in a statement.

Bush received pushback from both the left and right for a statement she made on the night of Hamas' initial surprise attack on October 7. Detractors decried her statement as a slap against Israel, saying she suggested Israel was to blame for the bloodshed. In the statement,  Bush called for the U.S. to end its support for "Israel military occupation and apartheid." 
The St. Louis chapter of the Anti-Defamation League called Bush's words "heartless" and "tone-deaf."

In a statement Monday, Bush said she grieved for every Palestinian, Israeli and American life lost due to the conflict.

"The United States bears a unique responsibility to exhaust every diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent mass atrocities and save lives," Bush said. "We can't bomb our way to peace, equity and freedom. With thousands of lives lost and millions more at stake, we need a ceasefire now."
About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
