RFT Asks: 5 Questions for 'Hot Dog Picasso' Larry Lunceford

click to enlarge BENJAMIN SIMON Larry Lunceford of Grove Dawgs at his hot dog cart in the Lowe's parking lot in Carondelet.

If you've ever shopped at Lowe's or partied in the Grove, you've definitely seen him. He's the man out there, grilling hot dogs, serving up a quick lunch or a late-night snack. His name is Larry Lunceford, a 52-year-old St. Louis native and owner/operator of Grove Dawgs. Lunceford has been serving up hot dogs all across the city since 2008. We caught up with Lunceford to learn more about him and his hot dogs:I've got a hot dog called the Homewrecker. I'm the only one that sells the Homewrecker. It's an 18-inch, all-beef hot dog. You say you want mustard, relish, onions, barbecue sauce, jalapeño –– whatever you want [goes] on it. When I give it to you, the presentation will be so beautiful. It's like art. Hot-dog Picasso.A lot of vendors I know in St. Louis, they pretty much just have like the bun-length hot dog. But I have the Homewrecker. And I've got the buns to match.I can't tell you that. I got two sleeves with a trick up each oneIt's not necessarily the hot dogs, it's the people. I like to invest in people. I just use hot dogs as the tool to do that.I don't know if you've ever been out on the Grove at night, but I have this rule. There's a certain crack in the concrete on both sides of the pull cart –– it's like, no matter what you went through this week, when you get between those two cracks, just for that one little moment, you're gonna walk away happy. You're in the hot-dog zone. You're gonna hear some music, have some good food, probably with your friends.I just talked to someone the other night, she met her [fiancé] at the hot-dog stand. This happens all the time.Well, that — thatfun. You know what I mean?