RFT Asks a Psychic What the Future Holds for St. Louis in 2023

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Jillaine Marie is an area psychic who can talk with the dead and do readings.

At the start of a new year, everyone wants to know what the future holds, so we sat down with St. Louis psychic Jillaine Marie to find out more about communing with the dead and reading people's futures, and to hear if she had any bold predictions for St. Louis in 2023. This interview is edited and condensed for clarity.

When did you start making predictions?

I would see energy in the room when I was five years old, but I didn't understand it at the time. Through the course of my life, I would have what would be considered paranormal or supernatural experiences. After the death of a family member, an awakening happened, and I started to develop my skill set to help others.

When you were young and saw spirits, did you ever figure out who they were?

I was speaking to my mother as I started to develop my gifts, and explained to her that during meditation, a heavyset woman with a bun in her hair was just sitting with a stoic expression, and she was holding a baby. My mother said, "Oh, that's so strange. That's your great-grandmother that you never met. She died before you were born."

So do you interact with the dead?

I read the energy of the physical living and spiritually living by coordinating different types of readings. A psychic session is about life, future relationships, career... In a mediumship reading, I make connections with the deceased in spirit. I don't control who comes in, but they step into the room and show me a version of themselves. It's really quite beautiful because they're really excited to communicate how their afterlife is going.

Do you communicate with dead pets?

Absolutely. The animal communication is my favorite thing, by far. I've communicated with horses and dogs and cats, obviously, bunnies, birds, fish. Fish don't have much to say.

Do you have any predictions about St. Louis in 2023? Maybe weather related?

I do sense that there will be flooding throughout the seasons. But one of my biggest predictions for St. Louis is that the younger generation is wanting change and coming into the political arena. I'm not political, but I see a lot of change coming for the older establishment.