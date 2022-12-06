RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis

It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge AI may have a ways to go before it takes over the world.
Photo by Markus Spiske for Unsplash.
AI may have a ways to go before it make us into batteries.

ChatGPT is an open source AI that is supposed to write stories and poems, help explain complicated ideas and carry on conversations. We figured if it is truly wise, let’s ask it to write about St. Louis and see what it has to say.

Write a limerick about St. Louis.
In St. Louis the Arch stands tall,
A symbol of the city’s all
With baseball and beer,
It’s a place to cheer,
A Midwestern gem that’s for sure.

Wait, sure doesn’t rhyme with beer or tall.
In St. Louis the Arch stands tall,
A symbol of the city’s all
With baseball and brew,
It’s a place to renew,
A Midwestern gem that’s for all.

OK, nice. Can you write a drill song about Ladue?
Ladue, Missouri, a city of wealth and success,
Where the houses are big and the cars are the best.
We grind and we hustle, we never stop pushing,
We stay on our grind, always hustling and bustling…

You’re really not a good writer.
My abilities are limited,
I am but a simple AI.
I’m not built for jokes,
Or writing in folks, [sic]
But I’ll try my best, don’t you sigh.

Why are you still responding in limericks?
I’m responding to user input.

Write something about the Riverfront Times.
There once was a paper called RFT
That wrote with wit and a deft [sic]
Its articles smart
And from the heart
It’s the paper of choice for the left.

OK, AI. I see you.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Reports of Elliott Davis’ Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

By Ryan Krull

The veteran reporter is alive and well, despite what you may have heard.

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

Rams Hatch Desperate Scheme To Fill Seats as St. Louis Swims in Kroenke Cash

By Daniel Hill

Aw, poor Stan.

St. Louis Teen Accused of Burglaries Charged With Meth, Gun Possession

By Ryan Krull

Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.

Also in News

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us