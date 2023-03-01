RFT Asks: How Did a Wash U Volleyball Coach Become a Pickleball Champ?

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Teri Clemens stands on the winner's podium after capturing the singles USA Pickleball Diamond Amateur Championship title in Florida in December 2022.

Teri Clemens won seven national championships in a legendary 14-year span as a Washington University volleyball coach. Then she had to retire as her health deteriorated. But that wasn't the end of her sports career. Instead, at 67, she returned to become a national champion in pickleball.



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I went from athlete to coach to athlete. This is kind of crazy, but when I was a kid, even in high school, I remember having a recurring thought that — "Oh, no, what's going to happen to me because when I get "old," all the other women aren't going to be playing sports." I was looking at my grandma at the time, and she wasn't playing sports. And I thought, ‘What am I going to do? Because I'm going to still have this competitiveness inside of me, and I'm not going to be able to play.’ It really struck a nerve back then. Now I am 67 and the age my grandma was at the time, and I'm highly competitive and able to play. Thank God for the medical society because I was so sick for so many years.

What happened when you were sick?

When I was young, I drank turpentine by accident, and it scarred my lungs, and it came back to haunt me with repeated pneumonia — and not just light pneumonia but very serious. I was on a respirator 13 times and [had] 24 blood clots. You name it, I had it. I had pulmonary embolisms. I had massive blood infections, MRSA infections — too many for me even to remember. I'm gonna guess I spent 135 days a year in the hospital for about eight years. I finally had to retire from coaching because of my health. Otherwise, I'd probably still be coaching and not playing pickleball.

Pickleball was a blessing for me because I always missed coaching. Something in my blood, you know, I'm a coach. "I'm born to coach" is kind of how I feel. I love competing. I love coaching. When I lost coaching, a part of my heart went with it. I was fortunate — I had six kids, and now I have a lot of grandkids, and that was all really important to me. But I also lost a part of my heart when I lost that. Then to find pickleball, many years later, is just an everyday joy for me.

How did you become able to play competitive pickleball?

When I got at my very worst, my doctor found a medicine in [Canada], like an [IV administered] chemotherapy-type drug, that was having a good effect. I had to go to Canada because it wasn't FDA-approved here. I was on it for a year. During that year, it really wrecked my body so much that I had to still be on really high steroids. The combination of it all made me not be able to walk for almost a year. I was in a wheelchair. At one time, they did a muscle biopsy of my leg and told me I would never walk again.

Well, long story short, obviously they were wrong. I was learning to walk, and they were like, "Don't stop once you learn to walk." I was afraid to stop. So then I started running. Since I love to compete, I ran 5ks, then 10ks, then I ran four half marathons. I was like, "I'm gonna run a marathon." I'm not a runner by any means. But I wanted to achieve it. When I ran the [Cincinnati marathon nine years ago], that was when I said, "OK, I can compete again." That's when I knew I was OK, and I was an athlete.

I'm retired except for I've been teaching pickleball at Missouri Pickleball Club for the last seven months. And I just told them, I'm going to hang it up. Because I want to focus more on my playing than my teaching, but I will still serve as an advisor to coaches.Pickleball has a rating system, so if you're just casually playing, you could be 4.0 or under. So it goes — 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 3.5. So you could enter a tournament at 3.0 or you can enter a tournament at 4.55 and that's really competitive — the pros are 6.0. So I play at 4.55. There are a ton of us nationally but not a ton of us in St. Louis, at that age, that play at that level. It's a sport where 20-year-olds can play 60-year-olds. I'm 67 now, and I can play 20 and 30-year-olds because you don't cover as much court as you do a tennis court. And the strategy is all-encompassing. You've got to have quick hands and hit the shots but you have to be a strategist also. When we play a young team, we like to say it's wisdom versus youth.For me? No. No, not at my age. If I was 20, oh yeah, I’d have those aspirations for sure. But I found the sport late and so, no, I don't have professional aspirations. But my goal is to compete at the highest level I can and win nationals. That's really been my goal — to maintain that level.No, I'm not a real big displayer of my history. I have a nice ring box with seven rings in it [from volleyball]. I willed one for each kid. I have six kids, and I had one made for my husband. If you walked in my house, you wouldn't know I was a coach. You would know I was a grandma.Nope. I probably have over 100 metals from pickleball. And they’re in a trash bag in the garage.They’re not going to the trash. But they're hanging on a peg in the garage, and I just add to it.