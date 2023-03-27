RFT Asks How to Build a St. Louis-Inspired Soccer Soundtrack

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS CITY SC Mvstermind has organized the soundtrack of soccer at CITYPARK stadium.

Music is an integral part of sports, and St. Louis CITY SC hired Muhammad "Mvstermind" Austin as director of musical experience. While there's no music during the game, he builds the soundtrack for the pre-game shows and block parties, including selecting which artists will perform. As with everything CITY related, the music is all about representing the Lou. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How do you put together the music for the St. Louis CITY SC pre-games?

The music is structured around this philosophy of heart, hustle and spirit. That's the three components that I feel are what truly makes up St. Louis' sound regardless of any genre, regardless of anything.

What's the secret to a good pre-game playlist?

Music is so intensive. If I am in my feels, then I play something that resonates with that same feeling. If I need to be energized, I play some music that is motivational, so I go with that same type of philosophy: What type of music is the moment asking for?

What's the biggest challenge of being the musical director?

Finding clean versions of the songs. [Laughs.] No, we've got a lot of music to choose from [in St. Louis], so just trying to figure out what music is going to be played has been the biggest key.

You did a lot of community work to find St. Louis artists and get suggestions for who to highlight. Did you learn a lot about the St. Louis music community?

I got a real good feeling that this is about to be a huge year for St. Louis music. It's a lot of artists and bands and groups who I know who have come off of that 2020 COVID scrug and are ready to put out some amazing music. My goal and my aim is to continue to embed our stadium with some of our newest, best music that is coming out of this city.

Are you a big soccer fan?

Absolutely. It's been a part of my life since I was young. My brothers-in-law were these soccer fanatics who would — every Saturday, 6 o'clock in the morning, they would make sure that we are up at the field as a family getting to it. I was always the one making the playlist for those games, too.