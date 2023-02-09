RFT Asks: What's It Like Drawing the Post-Dispatch Weatherbird?

click to enlarge Dan Martin Cartoonist Dan Martin has been drawing the Weatherbird for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for decades.

Every day, a cartoon bird appears on the front page of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch doing something different –– swinging a bat, commenting on national politics, flying a helicopter. Well, we don’t really need to explain, because if you’re from St. Louis, you’ll know what we’re talking about. The Weatherbird is St. Louis.

But the 121-year-old bird doesn’t appear out of thin air. It is the work of Dan Martin, 65, who has amassed nearly 13,000 Weatherbird illustrations over his 43-year tenure at the daily. He’s the sixth artist to draw the bird since Harry Martin first began the tradition in 1901.

On Monday, Martin announced his semi-retirement. Although he will continue to draw the Weatherbird daily, he will cease his additional duties as a cartoonist and designer for the Post-Dispatch. We spoke with Martin on Tuesday to learn more about the Weatherbird, his decision to (mostly) retire and what he plans to do with his newfound time.

What have the last couple of days been like for you?

The last couple of days, but especially yesterday, has been sort of a whirlwind. It was my birthday and my retirement day at the same time. There was the newsroom sheet cake ceremony and many kind words said by colleagues. In one sense, it's a little bittersweet, all this retirement, because one of my mentors Al Schweitzer just died last week. I thought it was interesting that he saw my first day of work and he came within a week of seeing my last day at work. But it's been wonderful, and I'm pleased as hell that the paper still wants to hire me as a freelancer to continue drawing the Weatherbird.

What led you to make this move to semi-retirement?

The biggest one is that I turned 65. There's too many fish to be caught, naps to be taken, so I wanted to retire. When I was discussing this with [Editor in Chief] Alan Achkar beforehand, he says, “Would you be interested in freelancing [the Weatherbird],” because they want to continue this great tradition. And I said, “Sure.” So I joined a small geezer club of Bill McClellan, who still writes a column part-time, and Rick Hummel, who will still be writing about baseball part-time also.

J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch Dan Martin announced his retirement from a full-time position at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday.

What are you hoping to do in retirement?



I'm a member of a couple of charitable boards that I plan on being more active in –– one of them being the St. Louis Media History Foundation. Then I'm on the board of the St. Louis Mercantile Library. A big part of my early retirement here is going to be organizing the Weatherbirds. I have all of Amadee Wohlschlaeger’s birds and all of Al [Schweitzer]’s birds, as well as all of my birds. We're in the process of migrating those up to the permanent collection at the St. Louis Mercantile Library. Then I've got some volunteer opportunities, and I want to take more naps and I want to go fishing more.

What is your process drawing the Weatherbird?



I deal with Brent Fisher, the night city editor, who knows what's on the front page that day. The Weatherbird always has to comment or relate to something on the front page. He sends me a budget of what's going to be on page one and I look through what I think might be the best bird subject, and then he says OK, and then I draw it here at home. I've been working at home during the pandemic for the past two and a half years.

I still draw it the old-fashioned way. I do it with pencil and ink on Strathmore drawing paper. From the studio here at home, I scan it into the Mac, and then I color-break it, and I'll send it to Brent, and he'll put it into the system. I'll write about a dozen potential bird lines and he'll pick one of those, and that's what he'll type in the drawing itself in the paper.

What kept you at the Post-Dispatch for all of these decades?

One, I really liked the work. I had worked for papers at Lindbergh High School and at St. Louis Community College–Meramec, and when I went on to the University of Kansas, I went to work for the Daily Kansan. I did that thinking that those would be good places to get a published print piece that would get me freelance work. But once I got into the atmosphere of the newsroom, I just really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the people –– an interesting, eclectic bunch of co-workers. I was drawing cartoons. It was fun.

The other factor is, I’m a seventh-generation Missourian and all my family’s in Missouri or St. Louis. The paper was paying pretty well then and I couldn't see moving on to Chicago or New York when all my roots were here in Missouri.

Looking back, what are some of your favorite illustrations that you've done?

Oh, that's a tough one. That’s like choosing your favorite child. Well, it's a cliche answer, but I'm going to say that my favorite drawing is the one I'm going to do tonight. I always look ahead and I think I can do the next one better.

I've done everything from murder and gangster trials in courtrooms to Cardinal baseball. I've also enjoyed doing feature illustrations working for the St. Louis Life section. I did a lot of deadlines work during the World Series for our digital product. It's kind of hard to choose, but I hope the thing I'm doing this upcoming week for St. Louis Life will be as good as anything I've drawn. I really try to strive to get better every day.

What do you want readers to know about what goes into the illustrations that you do on a daily basis?

I want them to know that this is the oldest continuously drawn daily cartoon in American journalism. A lot of people don't realize that –– that we take pride in that at the Post-Dispatch. People say, “Why is it even there?” But it's really no different than the New York Times running their famous box –– “All the news that’s fit to print” at the top of the page. And I want them to know that it's done on daily deadlines. So it's unique to St. Louis and we do it every day.