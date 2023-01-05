RFT Asks: What’s It Like To Fish in Forest Park?

click to enlarge BENJAMIN SIMON Denny Vaninger and Kevin Burke tough out the cold in December to fish at Forest Park.

DV: Trout fishing. Catch and release. Rainbow trout. That’s about it. Hanging out. Catching a couple fish. Throw them back in.KB: They stocked about [3,600] fish in here about a month ago. It’s catch and release. You have to use artificial bait. You can’t use live bait. And then you have to return them. ... At other parks, they let you use power baits, it’s called, which is a dough bait. And you can keep them with the other parks, like Suson and Carondelet.DV: There’s a hotline — Missouri Department of Conservation has a hotline. They have a hotline you call, and then it tells you how many places, where they stock them, how many they stock. And we call that. When they stock them, we come here and just hang out. Catch fish. Throw them back. Bring our grandkids every once in a while.DV: No, we just call occasionally when they stock them. Here, they stock them. They put 3,600 in, and you can't keep them till February 1. Then you can start keeping them. … we really don't keep them anyway.DV: It’s fun because we just catch them, hanging out. We’ve been doing this for 60 years.DV: Everywhere. We’ve been buddies since we were 10. Now we’re 70.DV: Yeah, we’ve caught, what? Six or seven?KB: Yeah.DV: Yeah.KB: It’s mostly just —DV: — Just something to do.DV: Well, we come here for trout. And then we sometimes go to Whitmore and Carondelet where they put catfish in the summer. We got grandkids, we take them there, they catch some fish catfish. It's fun.KB: It's more fun with the grandkids.DV: Yeah.[pauses]KB: Oh! There we go.DV: He just caught one, yeah. [Fish slips away.] Well. Almost caught one.[Both break out laughing.]