RFT Review the Week: June 5 to June 11

Pujols gets a new gig, the Unabomber kills one last person (himself), the city solves some homicides

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 12:18 pm

He's no longer playing ball, but Albert Pujols is still connected to the MLB.
Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
He's no longer playing ball, but Albert Pujols is still connected to the MLB.

MONDAY, JUNE 5. Congrats to Albert Pujols, who has a new gig: analyst for the MLB Network and special assistant to the MLB commissioner. More good news, maybe: The city’s homicide clearance rate — which is based on the number of cases cops consider solved, whether by arrest or a suspect’s death — has climbed to 75 percent this year, the Post-Dispatch reports. In 2020, it was just 38 percent. The fly in the ointment? “In at least seven homicide clearances this year, police arrested the person they are convinced is the killer, but the Circuit Attorney's Office refused to file charges,” the P-D’s Kim Bell reports. Is the detective work on these cases good enough that new Circuit Attorney Gabriel Gore might take these cases, or was the presence of Kim Gardner a convenient excuse? Stay tuned.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6. CARE STL, the nonprofit running the city’s animal operation, says their Midtown facility is overflowing. They’re pitching city leaders on taking over the Workhouse, which Mayor Tishaura Jones retired from the jail system. But much as we have sympathy for these dog devotees, we can’t help but recall that the Workhouse is supposedly a hellhole filled with black mold. What does that mean for animals, much less volunteers?

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7. Wildfire smoke makes the eastern U.S. look even more apocalyptic than normal. Pity the poor slobs in NYC. Back home, St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is running for U.S. Senate — because we simply can’t have a Democratic primary without a circular firing squad. 

THURSDAY, JUNE 8. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Jana Elementary is safe and radioactive levels are A-OK. Thanks to the feds’ long history of concealing their own misconduct and downplaying problems in north county, precisely no one believes them now. Also: Televangelist Pat Robertson finally croaks at age 93, further proving that only the good die young.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9. The Justice Department unseals an indictment against former President Donald Trump — one that could send him to prison for 400 years. But never fear, it’s actually good for his political career: “It takes a lot these days to grab the attention of [GOP] contributors; indictments are among the few events that enliven the grass roots enough to dip into their pockets,” writes the New York Times

SATURDAY, JUNE 10. Ted “Unabomber” Kaczynski kills himself in prison in North Carolina, while in St. Louis, rain finally begins to fall, interrupting weeks of drought. Also: A deadly one-car crash at Tucker and Spruce around 4 a.m. leaves one dead and four more in critical condition. Seriously, y’all: Slow down

SUNDAY, JUNE 11. The rain continues — and suddenly it’s cold. Like, really cold. Also cold: The Redbirds. The Cardinals fall 4-3 to Cincinnati, and with that, they’re 12 games under .500. Better: City SC’s 1-1 tie leaves them at the top of the Western Conference. Booyah!

