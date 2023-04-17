RFT Reviews the Week April 10 to April 16

MONDAY, APRIL 10 It’s Easter Monday — and the week starts with a bang as a former employee leaves six people dead at a downtown Louisville bank. Closer to home, the Post-Dispatch reports that a man is charged with shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement home. The assailant is, shockingly, an 81-year-old nursing home resident. Beware the octogenarians! Actually, at this point, maybe beware everyone.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11 It’s a glorious spring day — the sun is shining and U.S. Women’s soccer wins at CITYPARK. Pretty cool! Meanwhile, state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) is again making an ass of himself in Jefferson City. In short: He sees no contradiction in wanting to bar kids from puberty blockers even while allowing them to marry, because the 12-year-olds he knows who got married somehow made it work. And with that, Missouri is again trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. So … how about those Cards? Don’t ask; it’s the team’s worst start since 1973.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13 Groundbreaking London designer Mary Quant is dead, and with her at long last the swinging ’60s. RIP. Also, Neil Gaiman receives the St. Louis Literary Award on stage at the Sheldon. No Jon Hamm, but who needs a movie star when you have a brilliant writer sharing the secrets of his craft? The Saint Louis University Library Associates nailed it, again (and again, and again).
FRIDAY, APRIL 14 Today’s high is 82, and we’re running AC … in April. Shocking news: Despite everyone from Elon Musk to police union honchos using the stabbing death of tech exec Bob Lee to paint San Francisco as a crime-ridden hellhole, the man now charged with Lee’s murder is the brother of the married woman Lee was dallying with. It’s a tale made for the tabloids — and shatters convenient political narratives. Why can’t Kim Gardner ever catch a break like this?
SATURDAY, APRIL 15 The week’s gloriously warm weather turns rainy and then stormy — and phones across the metro go nuts as no fewer than seven tornadoes make their way through town. At least we know the region’s emergency messaging system works. (Also, somehow, we’re all still alive — hooray!) After a storm-delayed start, CITY SC wins, 5-1. Back in first place, baby! Let’s not talk about those car break-ins outside the stadium.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter