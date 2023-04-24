The Missouri House passes athat cracks down on kids with guns. Just kidding! The bill they actually passed today,, makes it easier to carry. Oh, and it would lower the age of concealed-carry eligibility from 19 to 18 — because what we need in this state is. Unbelievably, the bill passes 102 to 45. Now we’ll see if the Senate is on board for this nonsense. Meanwhile, in St. Louis, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, andwants to know whyisn’t in contempt of court. He’d best get in line.Dashing the hopes ofacross the country,decides to cash in for its private equity stakeholders instead of drilling down further onfor the sake of democracy — forging awithAnyone who’s shocked by that decision was probably also convincedwould save the nation from. LOL. Meanwhile,is in court for the state AG’scase seeking to remove her from office. For all the back-and-forth, the most memorable moment came from a lawyer representing a group that’s not actually party to the case: soft-spoken, who was hired to speak for the judges in the St. Louis circuit. “The practical effects and uncertainty of the situation we’re in now have placed the judges in an untenable and unsustainable position,” Shaw told. “Whatever the cause of it, the.” Anyone else just brace forNearly one week after a Kansas City homeowner shot 16-year-oldfor the apparent crime of ringing his doorbell while Black,finally weighs in — and naturally he blames. "When the president of the United States is trying to make a political statement over a very serious tragedy, it is very unfortunate,” he told the, “and I don't agree with trying to makeout of terrible — I've never done that since I've been governor." Ah yes, a thought many a Missourian holds deep in his breast: If only President Biden could be more like Governor Parson!It’s 4/20 andis in court — how fitting is that? The “Because I Got High” rapper is being sued bywho raided his home and then got mad when he used the footage of their bumbling raid in music videos and in merch. Did we mention they were in his home at the time? Also,is shutting down, which is aindeed.Thesays you can keep your abortion pills! Apparently letting a Texas judge instantly overturn seven years of FDA procedures was a bridge too far for everyone butand. Instead, we’ll get at leastand potentially the same result. Lovely.Everyone’s celebrating, but in St. Louis, we’ve. If we can’t recycle without having to haul our crap off to a, we’re out. (We still get to party onin, right?) Meanwhile,tied the1-1, thereby suggesting your hoosier uncle may have been right when he drunkenly slurred that. What kind of sport allows games to end with ties?Theare eliminated from thedue to complicated rules involving ranking and points scored and frankly it’s too much to follow. Gotta keep thissimple. Also, RIP. Friends confirmed he died in a fire in Soulard Saturday night. Hall was a regular atand, per the St. Louis Blues Society, “one of thethat St. Louis had to offer.” Heartbreaking.