RFT Reviews the Week: August 28 to September 3

Four Seasons welcomes Vivek Ramaswamy and City SC falls to KC (blame the refs!)

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge Hero of the week Willson Contreras. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
Hero of the week Willson Contreras.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28. It’s glorious weather in St. Louis at long last. Meanwhile, some Republican from Des Peres is setting up a committee to look at the city’s earnings tax — one of the few things that absolutely no one in this city is complaining about these days. For some reason, House Speaker Dean Plocher isn’t interested in taking on the regressive sales tax that adds a high surcharge to groceries for families in St. Louis and Des Peres and across Missouri. Nope, he’s worried about lawyers who make $100,000 a year and have to send $1,000 of it to St. Louis City Hall. Priorities! 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29. More wonderful weather. Willson Contreras slugs two home runs and brings the smattering of fans at Busch Stadium a 6-5 victory (anyone still there in the 10th after the team’s wretched play this season is truly among the Best Fans in Baseball). Meanwhile, some loser in Eureka is charged with bringing a gun to a fist fight — and then using it to pistol-whip the kid he wanted to fight. At least he didn’t open fire?

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30. Former Post-Dispatch reporter Mike Faulk settles his lawsuit with the city after being rounded up in the mass “kettling” arrests of 2017. Then-Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole claimed the police owned the night, yet the city continues to pay big bucks for all its civil rights violations. Faulk, God bless him, will get $180,000. Also, City SC wins on another gorgeous night (it’s the last super blue moon ’til 2037!). As for GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, he’s raising money at the Four Seasons after having his fundraiser booted from Olive + Oak. Why everyone is still mad at Olive + Oak but couldn’t care less about the Four Seasons, we can’t say. 

THURSDAY. AUGUST 31. There’s another jail death in the wee hours of the morning, and once again no one says a word until whispers lead to media questions and press coverage. Transparency fail. In the evening, the jail oversight board vice chair is arrested and roughed up for asking questions about the death. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Janis Mensah’s arrest finally awakens the Board of Aldermen from its midsummer slumber, and President Megan Green and the Public Safety Committee join activists in calling for Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to go. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lose again, but it’s a beautiful night in the city. The Gateway Cup brings cycling fans to Lafayette Square, while Paint Louis kicks off on the riverfront and Big Daddy’s Blues & Roots Festival fills Soulard.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2. Jimmy Buffet dies. Bill Richardson dies. At Burning Man, everyone is stuck in the mud and rationing water, and the most anyone outside Burning Man can muster is the bitter laugh of schadenfreude. Back in the Midwest, City SC falls to Kansas City. We blame the refs.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3. It’s hot again. How is summer ending already? Wasn’t it just yesterday we were plotting our pool schedule and planning vacations? We’ve got Willie Nelson’s “September Song” on Alexa, and we’re feeling blue.

