RFT Reviews the Week: August 7 to August 13

The heat breaks, but gun violence flares, Maui mourns and the feds are noncommittal on Coldwater Creek

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge A sign warns of radioactive material at the West Lake Landfill.
THEO WELLING
A sign warns of radioactive material at the West Lake Landfill. Thousands of tons of nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project were dumped there in the 1970s.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7. A seven-year-old boy dies in Berkeley after finding his grandfather’s gun, and a five-year-old girl dies of a gunshot wound in Belleville, Illinois. It’s heartbreaking. Happily, after weeks of searing heat, St. Louis is livable again. It won’t last. Also, RIP William Friedkin, who turned a real-life St. Louis story into one of the greatest horror films of all time. 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is in St. Louis but won’t commit to supporting legislation to compensate Americans victimized by the production and development of nuclear weapons, like those in north county’s Coldwater Creek area. Dawn Chapman of Just Moms STL is unimpressed. “There are people here who have just been through absolute tragedies in their family because of the agency she heads and what they did,” Chapman tells the Missouri Independent

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9. Election results are in, and Glen Echo Park has voted to merge with Normandy. Apparently, the north county municipality had 122 residents, two streets and a government that now goes away. Speaking of north county: The St. Louis Airport Commission votes to lease 158 acres to Boeing — the first step in facilitating expansion plans. And, today we remember Michael Brown. It’s the ninth anniversary of the police killing that changed St. Louis — and the world.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10. Cardinals’ ticket prices fall to the seventh lowest in the Major Leagues, the Post-Dispatch reports. Yet, they still average $62 each, even without peanuts and popcorn and parking, and the fact we’re paying this much for a team that sucks is further proof we really are the best fans in baseball. Meanwhile, it’s time for this week’s squabble between Virvus Jones and his daughter’s likely foe, Alderwoman Cara Spencer. After Spencer tells KSDK that the city is foolish to invite teens downtown for events that end at 11 p.m., Jones tweets, “There is an African proverb: ‘The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.’ Downtown is for everyone.” Perhaps he should tell the mayor. KSDK pulls up a recent clip of her saying, “Downtown is not a destination for your 15-year-old.” Indeed, this weekend, the city will move the event from downtown to Marquette Rec Center.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11. It’s now extremely muggy, but at least we’re getting a chuckle after a viral video shows a St. Louis police SUV flipping a U-turn and plowing into a light pole. Can’t anyone in this town drive? News breaks that Fields Foods owner Chris Goodson has "temporarily" closed his shop on DeBaliviere, the second Fields to close in a month. It just opened in February. Meanwhile, at Schnucks, a 63-year-old woman faces felony charges after attacking Tally the robot. Can’t blame her; Tally’s a total creeper.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12. A shooting shuts down I-70 in north city. The victims say someone followed them onto the highway and fired a half-dozen shots into their car. Also: Former Alderman Jack Coatar says he’s leaving for Tampa, allegedly for his wife’s job and not his near-total loss of electoral prospects. Enjoy the boiling seas and near-constant threat of hurricanes, Jack! 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13. At least 93 are dead from fires in Maui. In St. Louis, it finally rains, and then it pours. Also, a 7-year-old dies in a wrong-way crash near Wentzville, but the drunk driver who caused the crash is from Wichita, Kansas, so you can’t pin this one on St. Louis drivers. (NB: You can pin pretty much everything else on St. Louis drivers.)

