RFT Reviews the Week: February 20 to February 26, 2023

COURTESY ST. LOUIS CITY SC
St. Louis City SC fans had a lot to celebrate when the team won its first game over the weekend. Kim Gardner's week was not as good.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
KSDK’s Christine Byers
breaks the story of the month: The tragic double amputation of a visiting teen volleyball player is due to a St. Louis driver named Daniel Riley
— and despite facing felony charges over allegations he stole a gun at gunpoint in 2020, Riley was not in jail, allowing him to instead wreak havoc on the St. Louis streets. Blame Kim Gardner
! In response, Gardner tries to blame the judges
who failed to revoke Riley’s bond after repeated violations. Aware of the total dysfunction
in Gardner’s office, no one’s buying it.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Riley appears in court, charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action over Saturday’s car crash. This time the judge orders him to stay in jail
. N.B.: Apparently judges
do have the power to do that!
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Remember you are dust, and to dust you will return! Catholics
face an annual dilemma: Return to the office with ashes on and risk looking pious, or wipe them off and risk feeling duplicitous. You can’t win.
Meanwhile the Post-Dispatch publishes no fewer than nine stories about Kim Gardner
. Newly minted political columnist Joe Holleman even finds an anonymous source who doesn’t like Gardner’s press releases
.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Gardner fails to resign by noon — and at noon-oh-one, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
files for removal. Gardner makes clear at her 2:30 p.m. press conference that she isn’t going to resign and she can’t be forced into providing a coherent answer
for anything. So, we get a pack of supporters
shouting down a pack of reporters
. Fun.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
What have we missed while spending a week glued to The Kim Gardner Show
? Let’s see …. A plan to expand Medicare coverage
for low-income moms is in trouble; Republicans added language barring women from benefits if they have abortions, and that could doom it with the feds. Meanwhile, other Republicans
want to amend the state constitution to make clear that Missouri neither funds nor will tolerate abortion, two things already fully in evidence.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
A meeting of the St. Louis County Council
devolves into filibuster and chaos after Chairwoman Shalonda Webb
insists that any meaningful discussion of the Sunshine Law
must happen in private session. Because nothing is so good for transparency as closed doors
. Also: St. Louis City SC
takes its first match, besting Austin 3-2. The roar from the standing-room-only crowd at Amsterdam Tavern
could be heard for a half-mile.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Four people are killed and four more injured after a crash at the worst intersection in the city
, Forest Park and Grand. This one ain’t Kim Gardner’s fault
. But who do we scapegoat for broken infrastructure; total absence of traffic enforcement; and drunk, high St. Louis drivers
?
