RFT Reviews the Week: February 6 to February 12, 2023

Beginning at 7 a.m., thieves steal four cars in an hour — and Fox 2 reports that in every case, thewhile, say, stepping out to pick up coffee or dropping a pet at doggie daycare. People! You live inYou cannot leave your car running, even at 7 a.m. Your suburban behavior is fueling our crime stats!bringsas her guest to the State of the Union. She wears a jacket saying “I still can’t breathe.” Too bad TV networks didn’t give her the closeup she deserved. Also: The Board of Aldermen decides “equity” can take a back seat to the status quo — sendingplan to give north city wards more money to crushing defeat. “There is not enough money in ward capital to fund the basic needs we have now,” Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer says of her south city ward, and who can argue? So whatever happened to all thatanyway? And why is fixing potholes and sidewalks still up to individual ward budgets?will keep its HQ in St. Louis — finally, we’re not getting dumped! Speaking of dumping, thesaysis getting rid of its, which. Total passenger revenue in 2021 was $23 million — but another thing we apparently can’t put ourtowards is making public transit free, à la. Instead, we’ll spend $4 million on a different gate-keeping system. So St. Louis.Thefloats turning St. Louis’— where some congregations will survive, but their Sunday masses won’t. The president of the group fighting the changes says he anticipates awhere parishes fight for the time and attention of their priests. Surely aThewraps its session — and passes $65 million for. Does this mean we can cross the road without waiting for at least three cars to blow past the red light?in mid-February is such a treat. Please tell us this won’t mean August weather in April! Also, U.S. fighter jets shoot something else out of the sky, this time over Canada, and just one day after shooting another object down over Alaska. Let’s hope it’s moreand not the arrival of extraterrestrials, because this seems more likely to end likethanChiefs win! Can we count this as a? The city is divided: Half claim the win, half remember that the Chiefs’ owners colluded with that guy Kroenke to. How nice that we can maintaineven in the face of a $578 million advertising juggernaut.