RFT Reviews the Week: January 1 to January 7

A new year with the same old problems: shootings, police car crashes and COVID-19

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 1:46 pm

Frowning snowman.
Stephen Harlan / Flickr
New year, not-new problems. But at least we got some snow?

MONDAY, JANUARY 1. It’s cold and gloomy — hopefully not a harbinger! But even though the calendar says 2024, old problems follow us from 2023. In St. Ann, a 23-year-old woman pumping gas not long after midnight is carjacked and sexually assaulted. In the city’s Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, an Airbnb hosting a loud party is left riddled with bullet holes (and neighbors rattled) after a drive-by shooting around 1 a.m. Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake strikes Tokyo, killing more than 100 people. Happy new year, we guess.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2. It’s back to work for much of the city, and Mayor Tishaura Jones and Police Commissioner Robert Tracy are taking a victory lap: Crime is down bigly from 2022 in the city, in key categories including murders (21 percent), shooting incidents (24 percent) and juvenile shooting incidents (47 percent). Not doing quite so well: St. Charles, where felonies are up 13 percent, KMOV reports. Good thing we never connected the MetroLink to that hellhole! Meanwhile, Harvard President Claudine Gay sees the writing on the wall after clumsy handling of congressional questioning over antisemitism on campus, as well as allegations of plagiarism, and resigns.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3. It finally feels like winter in St. Louis, ugh. Meanwhile, cars are back on the road now that kids are back in school, and everyone is driving like maniacs. One driver crashes head-on into a railroad pillar in Ferguson and dies.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4. Possibly explaining the SLMPD’s recent success: The criminals are getting stupider. In Creve Coeur, a would-be carjacker is foiled by — get this — a parking brake. Meanwhile, in St. Charles County, the school board announces plans to bring back Black history and Black literature electives, less than two weeks after removing them. We’ll count this as progress.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5. Citing rising cases of COVID-19 and the flu, the City of St. Louis Health Department issues a mask mandate for city employees, effective today — but it only lasts a few hours. Apparently after a staffer for Governor Mike Parson makes a phone call, Mayor Jones rescinds the order to suggest merely that masks are strongly recommended (italics, theirs). Judging by the online rhetoric, you’d think Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis had spent the day torturing babies before Parson intervened (though, come to think of it, in some ways, she did).

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6. We awake to an inch (or even two) of snow, but it’s still warm enough that roads are totally clear. Best of both worlds!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7. All the snow melts long before two St. Louis Police officers crash their SUV just one block from police HQ. It’s so violent, the vehicle actually flips. Police say they were on their way to a crime scene in the Central West End; seeing no one was hurt and that two rookie cops are again to blame for a high-profile crash, the third in as many weeks, hilarity ensues. Meanwhile, the Golden Globes aren’t funny (who is this Jo Koy anyway?) but are utterly predictable. Did anyone really think Oppenheimer wouldn’t win?

