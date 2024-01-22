RFT Reviews the Week: January 15 to January 21

Big bills for Caleres HQ and MetroLink expansion plans but not Matt Carpenter

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge Brittish Williams leaving federal court after being sentenced to four years in prison.
RYAN KRULL
Brittish Williams did not report to prison on time.

MONDAY, JANUARY 15. It’s dangerously cold out there. After months of balmy skies, this Midwestern winter hurts. It’s also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and we remember a great man killed by an Alton-born lowlife. Never forget, we have the Missouri State Penitentiary to thank for James Earl Ray’s cold-blooded assassination; they let Ray escape just one year before he murdered King in Memphis. 

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16. There’s snow on the ground and ice on the highways. St. Louis Public Schools close due to both extreme cold and “lack of bus drivers.” Not closed: The Iowa caucuses, which are won by that old orange guy.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17. The Clayton School Board reveals at an open house that it plans to pay $20.9 million for Caleres’ headquarters and gets chastised by the developers in attendance. “It’s not worth $20 million as it sits today, so for you to get up and say, ‘Look at the value we’re getting at $50 a square foot,’ proves your unsophistication as real estate developers and proves that this is a very, very risky business,” says Clayco’s Jeff Tegethoff. Ouch. Unsurprisingly, Lamar Johnson is suing the city and the St. Louis Police over all the years he was locked up before being sprung from prison by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. A bit more surprising: The Post-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield-based Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams didn’t actually report to federal prison, despite orders to do so, and was arrested a week later. The daily notes that she’s now in jail somewhere, but “officials did not say where.” For the love of all that is holy, it better not be the City Justice Center. We wouldn’t wish that on our worst enemy!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18. The cost of a planned MetroLink expansion is now estimated at $1.1 billion. That’s $178 million per mile, which is insane. Also, everyone’s up in arms because Clayco wanted to move a concrete company to vacant land in north St. Louis, and city officials said no. Shouldn’t the city be grateful for any shitty project our business leaders want to build — and throw tax incentives at it instead of being diffident? What’s wrong with the St. Louis Development Corporation anyway? Meanwhile, in St. Chuck, hundreds of kids walk out of Francis Howell High School to protest changes to Black Studies and other school board actions. Whaddaya know, the kids are alright!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19. There’s more snow and a bit more ice. But the Cardinals have a solution for their 2023 woes: Matt Carpenter! Yeah, he’s a former All-Star, and we all love him, but the fact he’s getting paid the Major League Baseball minimum suggests this is not the expenditure we were hoping for from the stingy front office.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20. The Blues win at home 3-0 on a frigid night. We’ll take it!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21.Ron DeSantis can’t even make it to New Hampshire. The Florida man drops out of the presidential race by quoting Churchill, yet another sadly hubristic act from a guy whose PAC spent $35 million to finish a very distant second in Iowa — roughly $1,500 per vote. Also, MoDOT warns roads are going to be awful on Monday, so everyone from City Hall to your local school calls it a snow day. Perfect night to watch the Missourah Chiefs beat the Billsd and maybe enjoy a Taylor Swift sighting, too.

