RFT Reviews the Week: January 2 to January 8, 2023

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Megan Green declares victory as Board of Alderman president in September. She'll run unopposed in March.

Buffalo Bills safetycollapses on the field, and the nation holds its breath. The NFL increasingly feels like the vestige of a world that consideredentertainment. Does anyone really want their kid to regularly risk death for a six-figure payday?We can’t remember when we ever had a January. Is it churlish to also ask for aIftired of people using the state attorney general’s office as a launching pad for the U.S. Senate, imagine howfeels. Theis on his third A.G.! As the latest man to take the office,, gets sworn in, Parson tells reporters that he and Bailey “did do this private blood oath ... he cannot run for any other office for a while.” Would that he secured a similar oath from now-Senator Eric Schmitt.’s plan to target libraries for offering books he doesn’t like drew 20,000 pages of comments, thereports. Ashcroft’s spokeswoman acknowledges that negative responses outweighed the positive, but sniped that commenters who didn’t offer alternatives to Ashcroft’s proposal “were not especially helpful.” In that spirit:On the two-year anniversary ofrunning through the Capitol like aannounces he’ll take him on. Left-wing populism vs. right-wing populism — or? Poor Missouri has no actual working people to run; we’re too busy working. Speaking of: More than 40 people have filed to run for. Only two are running unopposed:, in the new third ward, and. Is the Slay-Krewson-Coatar coalition finally done?ain’t giving up — the former alderwoman is running in the new sixth. For those who like their political nostalgia with a dive-bar twist,aims for a comeback in the new eighth.Just after midnight, the 15th vote is the charm for. Just a few hours later, in St. Louis, a man was shot on the edge of Soulard at 2:16 a.m. — the year’s first homicide. KSDK reports he may have been trying to steal a car. New year, same St. Louis.It’s Dia de los Reyes, and the three kings were in view on. Call it Epiphany, call it the 12th day of Christmas — the holidays are over. Time to recycle that tree and