RFT Reviews the Week: January 2 to January 8, 2023

MONDAY, JANUARY 2 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, and the nation holds its breath. The NFL increasingly feels like the vestige of a world that considered body blows entertainment. Does anyone really want their kid to regularly risk death for a six-figure payday?
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 We can’t remember when we ever had a January this balmy. Is it churlish to also ask for a tiny bit of sun?
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 If you’re tired of people using the state attorney general’s office as a launching pad for the U.S. Senate, imagine how Governor Mike Parson feels. The poor schmoe from Bolivar is on his third A.G.! As the latest man to take the office, Andrew Bailey, gets sworn in, Parson tells reporters that he and Bailey “did do this private blood oath ... he cannot run for any other office for a while.” Would that he secured a similar oath from now-Senator Eric Schmitt.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s plan to target libraries for offering books he doesn’t like drew 20,000 pages of comments, the Post-Dispatch reports. Ashcroft’s spokeswoman acknowledges that negative responses outweighed the positive, but sniped that commenters who didn’t offer alternatives to Ashcroft’s proposal “were not especially helpful.” In that spirit: How about we let libraries do what they do?
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 On the two-year anniversary of Josh Hawley running through the Capitol like a yellow-bellied chicken, Lucas Kunce announces he’ll take him on. Left-wing populism vs. right-wing populism — or Yale undergrad vs. Yale Law? Poor Missouri has no actual working people to run; we’re too busy working. Speaking of: More than 40 people have filed to run for St. Louis alderman. Only two are running unopposed: Shane Cohn, in the new third ward, and President Megan Ellyia Green. Is the Slay-Krewson-Coatar coalition finally done? Jennifer Florida ain’t giving up — the former alderwoman is running in the new sixth. For those who like their political nostalgia with a dive-bar twist, Ken “Cat’s Meow” Ortmann aims for a comeback in the new eighth.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 Just after midnight, the 15th vote is the charm for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Just a few hours later, in St. Louis, a man was shot on the edge of Soulard at 2:16 a.m. — the year’s first homicide. KSDK reports he may have been trying to steal a car. New year, same St. Louis.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 It’s Dia de los Reyes, and the three kings were in view on Cherokee Street. Call it Epiphany, call it the 12th day of Christmas — the holidays are over. Time to recycle that tree and hunker down for the dark days of January.
