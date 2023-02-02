RFT Reviews the Week: January 23 to January 29, 2023

click to enlarge Michelle Nanos We had a couple snow days, sort of.

Sunshine! What is this beautiful thing? Also: the city sees seven carjackings in just a few hours. It’s terrifying, perhaps even more so because it’s amateur hour — these gun-toting kids don’t seem to realize that when you terrorize people at the Hampton Village Schnucks, you’re immediately Public Safety Priority No. 1. You can’t trust crooks this clueless.Now Progressive and State Farm won’t issue new policies for most Kias and Hyundais in St. Louis. Damn those Kia Boyz. Also, even Mike Pence is now revealed to have classified material. When the guy who’s too cautious to have dinner with a woman gets caught up in the scandal, maybe it’s time to admit the feds are classifying too many documents without securing them.It’s a snow day … or what passes for one in St. Louis. We get an inch of snow that melts by 11 a.m., and parents are forced to juggle work-from-home pressures with child wrangling. Our PTSD from 2020 is raging. But there are no snow days on Delmar, where a police chase ends with three arrests. The cops say the trio may be behind the recent spate of carjackings. Naturally, the chase also ends with an uninvolved motorist getting his car totaled. City living, amirite?Five Memphis police officers are charged with murdering Tyre Nichols, a motorist pulled over for supposedly driving recklessly. The first police statement about their interaction says only that a “confrontation” occurred — and that “the suspect was ultimately apprehended.” Three days later, the “suspect” died. If you’re not horrified by how bland cop-speak provides cover for unspeakable violence, you’re not paying attention.Memphis releases the video of Tyre Nichols’ death. It’s horrible.It’s a glorious day. Winter in the Midwest may be a dreadful slog, but here on the edge of the South, every few weeks we get a flash of spring.Just when things are looking up, they go down. In comes the ice storm. Slippery roads everywhere! But who cares when Missouri finally wins something? Super Bowl, here we come (or at least here comes Kansas City). Naturally, Josh Hawley is tone-deaf trying to pretend he’s a manly man who cares about football. In a wager with Ohio-based colleague J.D. Vance, Hawley suggests a Kansas barbecue spot. Senator Stanford never fails to bungle pretending to care about Missouri.