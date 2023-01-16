RFT Reviews the Week January 9 to 15, 2023

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS A shooting at the Cracker Barrel in St. Charles kicked off the week.

Three teens were arrested after a shooting at a— which we hope shuts up all thewho are convinced crime only happens east of Forest Park. A 52-year-old man was warming his truck when he spotted a trio of teens trying to steal it. He yelled at them; they opened fire. A manhunt ensued that shut down local schools. Surely we can all agree this isA St. Louis-born congressman is now chair of the, which oversees everything from Social Security to the tax code. U.S. Representative(R-Salem) follows such luminaries asand. What does this mean for? Probably nothing; right now Congress can’t manage to do shit. But it sure looks good on a resume.Thegrounds flights across the U.S. How nice to be reminded that the private sector doesn’t have a monopoly on stranding travelers. Also: A 63-year-old Maryland Heights confesses to killing and decapitating an Alton woman in 2004. Her corpse was later discovered at a rest stop. Police sayhad no criminal record — which might be the scariest thing of all.has died, and with her, our last chance to find out what really went on in. (Like you never wondered.)It’s a high of 31 after more than a week of unseasonably warm weather — and wow, what a reminder that. Why would anyone choose to live in this frigid hellhole? Also,signs into law a bill that protects people seeking abortion from across state lines, as well as abortion providers with multi-state licenses. It raises a big question: What doesthink? Everyone knows it’swho control this stuff.Nearly all ofis on flood watch as precipitation pours down;is in a state of emergency. And with that, we’re back to being relieved to live in St. Louis: No threat of dying in aBalmy days are here again! We can’t believe we survived the long, long winter. Also, I-55 becomes chaos in Carondelet after police chase a suspected killer from Franklin County.crashed into an exit sign and two fences before his vehicle caught fire and he took off on foot. Police eventually got their guy, who had been on the lam for two weeks after a double homicide in Pacific. Thanks,