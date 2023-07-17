RFT Reviews the Week: July 10 to July 16, 2023

SLPS stumbles, Greitens gets his legacy and the Hampton Ave. Target is a warzone

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Hampton Avenue Target
Jenna Murphy
Is it safe anywhere?

MONDAY, JULY 10. The St. Louis Public Schools unveils its strategic plan, which cost $625,000 and somehow still includes stock art of a random school in Maryland. The 128-page report from Virginia-based consultants Health in Color fails to discuss salient details like enrollment figures or magnet or charter schools, per the Post-Dispatch. No wonder multiple officials, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, distanced themselves from it last year. So, now that we wasted that money, what’s the plan for a district that continues to hemorrhage students?

TUESDAY, JULY 11. The south-city Target parking lot sees a mid-afternoon triple shooting. Apparently two 19-year-olds met up with a 25-year-old there to conduct a “transaction” (gotta love police lingo), and things went south. Fortunately no one died, but when even the Hampton Avenue Target isn’t safe. … Meanwhile, St. Charles County is adding 40 new license plate readers to its highways, with the aim of flushing out cars linked to crime. Civil libertarians aren’t happy, but since very few of those are left these days, it’s more a muted moan than a full-fledged outcry. Also: Eric Greitens can finally claim a legacy, as the so-called Greitens Law is used to charge the man who disseminated a sex video of the former chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Go figure: The revenge porn purveyor is a jealous Chicagoan

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12. After 127 years and a key role in launching the craft beer industry, Anchor Steam closes up shop. Workers blame beer giant Sapporo, which bought the San Francisco brewer in 2017 and apparently ran it into the ground (hey, kind of like InBev and Anheuser-Busch — could Bud Light be next?) Closer to home, just after 2 a.m., a Greyhound bus heading from Indianapolis to St. Louis crashes into parked tractor-trailers at a rest stop in Madison County. Three people die, and 14 are injured.

THURSDAY, JULY 13. A 59-year-old architect is taken into custody in Manhattan, accused of killing at least three sex workers in 2009 and 2010 and dropping them on a remote stretch of Long Island. Rex Heuermann also allegedly later made a call taunting one victim’s family members, which puts even the innocent-til-proven-guilty crowd dangerously close to “rot in hell” mode.

FRIDAY, JULY 14. Riverport — no, we don’t call it Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — sees flash flooding during the Post Malone concert. “This was like a great value version of Woodstock,” attendee Rana Jchaj tells KMOV. That’s the spirit! Meanwhile, RFK Jr. holds a press event and says COVID-19 was genetically engineered to kill Blacks and Caucasians while sparing the Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews. What in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is this crap? 

SATURDAY, JULY 15. City SC is playing at Citypark, the Cards have a double-header at Busch Stadium and the streets are packed. There’s also a pep rally at Union Station, live music at the National Blues Museum and more music at Kiener Plaza — but sure, go ahead and believe those county assholes who claim downtown is dead. Tom Schmidt of Salt + Smoke and Katie Lee Collier of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta are laughing all the way to the bank

SUNDAY, JULY 16. The Missouri Independent reports that the state has opted out of a federal program that supplies poor kids with free lunch through the summer. State officials claim it’s just too hard to administer, which never seems to be a reason to cut tax breaks for the wealthy. Just sayin’.

Tags:

