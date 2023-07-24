RFT Reviews the Week: July 17 to July 23, 2023

MONDAY, JULY 17. The FDA approves a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The viral infection is the leading cause of hospitalization for newborns, so this is great news for all parents, no matter how skeptical of those new-fangled vaccines that have been saving lives for 300+ years! (Editor’s note: They will not find it great news.)

TUESDAY, JULY 18. A 22-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant working at the BP in Dogtown is shot to death around 3:30 a.m. Hours later, a 19-year-old person of interest in the case escapes police custody near Lafayette Square … in handcuffs. How??!!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19. Here’s something we didn’t see coming: Police say the teen who fled custody in handcuffs is no longer a person of interest. Instead he’s apparently the St. Louis version of that old TV series The Fugitive — and he’s fleeing the police in a town where the police kill a whole lot of people. Can’t blame the guy for running. Also: Levi Henning was killed a few weeks ago, execution-style, after beating a murder rap. Now prosecutors have charged the brother of the young woman Henning was originally charged with murdering. Jacorren Riley, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. His family had spoken openly of their frustrations with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as the case dragged on during her tenure. Apparently, they gave up on the justice system and took matters into their own hands. Devastating.

THURSDAY, JULY 20. The Cards beat the Cubs 7-2, en route to a six-game winning streak. “Are the Cardinals finally pulling it together?” the Post-Dispatch asks, a sure sign they’re about to blow it again.

FRIDAY, JULY 21. Blow it they do; the Cubs win 4-3, though we plan to blame it all on the ump. Also: The great Tony Bennett is dead at age 96, RIP. Some better news: Boeing will invest $1.8 billion into new construction in north St. Louis County, with a plan near the airport that will cost more than the much-vaunted NGA and bring 500 new jobs. Wowza!

SATURDAY, JULY 22. It’s Barbenheimer weekend, and the multiplex is packed! Less happily, a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks crashes into a house, injuring eight. Unsurprisingly, the driver was arrested for Boating While Intoxicated — proving that the most dangerous place in Missouri is near a dumbass.

SUNDAY, JULY 23. The Post-Dispatch reports on yet another supposed nonprofit cashing in while administering grab-n-go lunches — one reason the state suspended the program earlier this year. Jacob Barker reports that Life360 Community Services paid the Rev. Ted Cederblom a six-figure salary to administer the program, even while he was also pastor of Life360 Church. The program paid another six family members, including Cederblom’s wife, son, two brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as paying the church rent and administration fees. Even wonder why we can’t do nice things? Grift is why we can’t do nice things.

