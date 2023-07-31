RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

RFT Reviews the Week: July 24 to July 30

Pig & Whiskey Festival rocks Maplewood, St. Louis loses a legend and a summer storm leaves thousands without power

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bone Thugs-N-Harmony closed out the first night of Pig & Whiskey Festival, which was a scorcher.
Max Bouvatte
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony closed out the first night of Pig & Whiskey Festival, which was a scorcher.

MONDAY, JULY 24. Local grocer Fields Foods seems to be in deep trouble: Its Pagedale store, a much-lauded collab with a local nonprofit, has closed less than a year after launching, and across the city, shelves are empty. Owner Chris Goodson says he’s selling to an employee group — oh, and he needs massive tax breaks to redevelop Cleveland High School. This bodes well. Also, state Senator Andrew Koening (R-Manchester) is running for state treasurer, and we’re enjoying the idea of all the GOP candidates beginning a circular firing squad to rival the Democrats’.

TUESDAY, JULY 25. It’s super hot in St. Louis — and beyond. Water temps in southern Florida are at 100 and 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Is boiling to death our fate? Well, convicted child killer Johnny Johnson may get a reprieve; a three-court panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issues a stay in his execution, which had been set for August 1. More problems with the city’s 911 dispatch system: KSDK reports a man died of a heart attack after playing baseball in Forest Park. His friends called 911 over and over again, to no avail. They note that the park also apparently lacks defibrillators, which just seems dumb.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26. A morning downpour does little to cut through the heat. In Delaware, a judge blocks Hunter Biden’s plea deal. In London, Kevin Spacey is found not guilty of sexual assault. And across the world, music lovers mourn Sinead O’Connor. Sinead, let this 45-year-old newspaper decree on behalf of all of Gen-X: Nothing compares 2 U.

Related
The back of a painting O'Connor gave Chuck Berry this week in St. Louis. The front is below.

Here is the Painting Sinead O'Connor Gave to the Prophet Chuck Berry on Monday

THURSDAY, JULY 27. The U.S. Senate votes 61-37 to expand a federal program for survivors of nuclear radiation to include all the St. Louis-area residents poisoned by the waste the feds carelessly dumped here after the Manhattan Project — the subject of our cover story three weeks ago. We hate ever to credit that Hawley dipshit, but this is good. Really good. Meanwhile, security at City SC pepper sprays rowdy fans en route to the team losing 4-0. Now they’re out of the Leagues Cup, which we will pretend means something to us. Also, the Loop Trolley goes offline because it’s too hot. That clown car always was quick to throw in the towel

Related
A sign warns of radioactive material at the West Lake Landfill. Thousands of tons of nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project were dumped there in the 1970s.

Lawmakers Demand Action on St. Louis Radioactive Waste: The public pressure from a bipartisan group of elected officials follows an investigation by the Missouri Independent, MuckRock and the Associated Press into the legacy of radioactive contamination in the St. Louis region

Related
Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium: The incident led to the evacuation of a section of Club América supporters

FRIDAY, JULY 28. It’s still ridiculously hot, yet the Pig & Whiskey Festival is packed. No trolley-style quitting for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony! Alas, one music fan who isn’t in attendance: Robert “Beatle Bob” Matonis. His sister confirms he died July 27 after suffering from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. RIP. In unrelated news, Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore charges a 34-year-old man with statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct after he allegedly snatched a child in St. Louis Hills and assaulted him behind a dumpster. The same guy is also accused of attacking a kid at Francis Park. Terrifying.

Related
Beatle Bob in an uncharacteristically still pose, captured by photographer Nick Schnelle at an RFT Music Showcase in 2009.

RIP Beatle Bob, the St. Louis Music Scene’s Most Persistent Fan: He came, he saw, he danced

SATURDAY, JULY 29. A massive storm rolls through the metro area in the late afternoon, and in a frustratingly common occurrence this summer, tens of thousands are again without power. Powering along: The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, which overrules the three-judge panel that granted convicted killer Johnny Johnson a reprieve earlier this week. His execution is now set after all for August 1, as long as the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t get involved. Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of St. Louis hosts a summit on gun violence. Says Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, "It's a human life issue, and it's a quality of life issue.” Hear, hear.

Related
Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be executed on August 1.

Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1: A three-judge panel gave the St. Louis County man a brief reprieve last Tuesday

SUNDAY, JULY 30. It’s the final mass for the Catholic parishes ordered to close under the archdiocese’s All Things New plan, and it feels like the end of a (very flawed) era. It’s also incredibly hot yet again — but the trolley is supposedly back. To which we have to ask: Who cares, and is anyone even riding the damn thing? Meanwhile, the beleaguered Cardinals trade no fewer than three pitchers, and righthander Jordan Hicks posts a photo of his Imo’s order, purchased from the Hampton Avenue pizzeria earlier in the day. The Texas native even got the Provel bites before heading off to Toronto. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Slideshow

Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood

Max Bouvatte
197 slides
Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood Everyone We Saw at the Pig and Whiskey Festival in Maplewood
Click to View 197 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

We Love St. Louis City, Until It's Time to Live Here

By G.F. Fuller

Our city is something to be proud of, so why do so many of us live in the county?

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

By Ryan Krull

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1

By Sarah Fenske

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be executed on August 1.

78-Year-Old Missouri Woman on the Lam After Bank Robbery

By Ryan Krull

Bonnie Gooch booking photo from Pleasant Hill PD.

Also in News

Rep. Cori Bush Calls on Feds to End Homelessness by 2027

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Cockfight's Founder Wants to Save the Foreskin and Stop Circumcision

By Rosalind Early

Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.

Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1

By Sarah Fenske

Johnny Johnson is scheduled to be executed on August 1.

Missouri's Back-to-School Tax Holiday Pauses All Local Taxes for the First Time

By Rudi Keller

You can buy school supplies including computers and pay no local or state taxes this weekend.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us