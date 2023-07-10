RFT Reviews the Week July 3 to July 19, 2023

This week there was cocaine at the White House, the planet was boiling hot and Tishaura Jones survives Textgate

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 11:34 am

Cocaine (way less than this) was found at the White House this week.
WIKIPEDIA
Cocaine (way less than this) was found at the White House this week.

MONDAY, JULY 3. Harrowing new details emerge on the two St. Louisans killed by Saturday’s storm. Sebastian Montes tells the Post-Dispatch he and other neighbors repeatedly called 911 after a tree struck a woman waiting out the storm in her car. Apparently emergency workers only came because a neighbor thought to call a personal connection at a fire department in the county, and someone else walked to the nearest firehouse — and then finally EMS workers were on their way. St. Louis: Where a carrier pigeon is faster than 911 dispatch. Details are equally grim in Jennings, where people apparently called for 45 minutes before getting help for a five-year-old boy whose bedroom was hit by a tree. Both the Jennings boy and the St. Louis woman died. Meanwhile, more than 40,000 remain without power. Ameren says they should be back on the grid by Wednesday or Thursday, leading to groans that could be heard for miles.

TUESDAY, JULY 4. This year’s mysteriously truncated Fair St. Louis features one night of fireworks on the Arch grounds, no bands and no additional vendors. And … it’s kind of great. It’s what happens downtown afterwards that sucks — illegal fireworks light up street corners downtown and in a broad swath of city neighborhoods until the not-wee hours of the morning. The Post-Dispatch reports that the region actually ran out of ambulances — a teen hit-and-run victim had to be taken to the hospital in a police cruiser. Sigh.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5. The planet sets a new record for global heat. St. Louis is surely doing its part, but not to worry — everything’s fine! And forget all that: There’s coke in the White House, and the nation’s tabloids are riveted by what is surely some low-level staffer’s personal stash

THURSDAY, JULY 6. An aldermanic committee gives initial 7-0 approval to Alderwoman Cara Spencer’s bill banning the open carry of firearms without a concealed-carry permit. Aldermen also advanced a bill that would require police to provide more information — and business cards — to people they stop and search. Alas for Mayor Tishaura Jones: Text records garnered via a Sunshine request that go viral today show that she has a visceral hatred for Spencer, her closest rival in the most recent mayoral election. We can only imagine that today’s group text with Virvus Jones and Richard Callow is fire. Meanwhile, in Jefferson City, Governor Mike Parson vetoes a ban on, of all things, celebratory gunfire. Let the bullets fly in Missouri!

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' Snarkiest Texts That She Doesn't Want You to Read

FRIDAY, JULY 7. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 77 years of wedded bliss — like, how is that even possible? Back in St. Louis, the messed-up QuikTrip at Gravois and Chippewa sees its second deadly shooting in a week, while Mayor Jones apologizes for her bitchy texts.

SATURDAY, JULY 8. Some damn study names St. Louis the best place to live without a car — and every single St. Louisan without a car collapses in gales of bitter laughter.

SUNDAY, JULY 9. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is running for governor, and has a kick-ass kickoff video making her case. Someone’s gotta be the Democrat led to the slaughter in the gubernatorial race, but we have to wonder about state Senator Karla May’s just-announced challenge to Josh Hawley. After all, both Lucas Kunce and Wesley Bell are already all in, so this is less about helping the party and more about, well, hurting it. Gotta tip a hat to the fundraisers who’ve managed to find yet another candidate to earn commissions from.

