RFT Reviews the Week: March 20 to March 26, 2023

Ben the bear departs, new pot tax and Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Ben the bear
Courtesy Saint Louis Zoo
Look at him, he's done nothing wrong ever.

MONDAY, MARCH 20 It’s gone from 20 degrees to 55, and we aren’t complaining! What we are complaining about: The Missouri Attorney General is issuing a new rule to restrict gender-affirming care — the better to persuade GOP primary voters that he’s the one and only candidate capable of governing by fiat. Who needs an elected legislature when a bureaucrat unelected by the people can take matters in his own hands, no need for public hearings? (In fairness, it’s hard to imagine all the testimony going on in Jeff City will work out any better for parents of trans kids; after all, this is Missouri.) Also, in Idaho, Republicans block a plan to provide tampons in schools — they’re allegedly “too woke.” Real women free bleed, donchaknow. 

TUESDAY, MARCH 21 It’s the first day of spring, and Donald Trump is apparently telling his friends that he’s looking forward to doing a perp walk. Anything for attention! Also: Ben the bear is leaving for Gladys Porter Zoo after repeatedly escaping his cage at the St. Louis one. We don’t care how naughty he was; banishing him to Brownsville is just mean. Meanwhile, a missing St. Charles woman was found dead in Maryland Heights six days after going missing. The woman had texted with the man who’s now charged in her death. Which leaves us with one question: How do we pin this on Kim Gardner?

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants a 3 percent county tax on marijuana — and if municipalities pass their own taxes, his proposal would stack them, meaning places like Maplewood and Florissant could easily end up with 6 percent sales tax on top of the 6 percent charged by the state. Ouch. That seems to fly in the face of the constitutional amendment approved by voters, which said the appropriate taxing authority could include municipalities or, for unincorporated areas, the county — not, for incorporated areas, the county on top of municipalities. Local pols are apparently out of any revenue ideas beyond taxing vice, as smokers and drinkers know all too well. Also, contrary to his own predictions, Donald Trump did not get arrested today. Trumpers seem disappointed. 

THURSDAY, MARCH 23 The House Committee for Energy and Commerce is grilling the CEO of TikTok — and if ever there was a crew that made us sympathetic to the foreign-owned social media outlet steadily rotting our brains, it’s our posturing, pious Congress. Naturally, the best political coverage of the hearing came on TikTok, where observers mocked the Capitol circus with the eye rolls they deserved.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24 A tornado kills 26 people in Mississippi and leaves a swath of destruction 100 miles wide. In St. Louis, we’re lucky it’s just rain, rain, rain. Meanwhile, in NCAA basketball, all four No. 1 seeds have now lost. No, we have no actual dog in this hunt, but for a city that is never a No. 1 seed at anything, the triumph of the underdogs feels like a positive development.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25 Now this is the kind of spring weather we’re talking about! The parks are full of pickleball paddles and noisy kids. In the Grove, drag queens are on the march, organized by our own society columnist, Chris Andoe. Seen and heard: Lots of beautiful drag queens, and lots of gay men awkwardly wearing dresses in solidarity. Gay men, we salute you for trying. These lewks are not easy to pull off. And how about St. Louis CITY SC? Five wins in a row, baby!

SUNDAY, MARCH 26 The glorious weather continues. Some additional good news, for once: Organizers of the volleyball tournament that infamously left a Tennessee teen a double amputee last month returned to St. Louis and gave the city high marks for safety. Intriguingly, the city blocked off a lane of Washington Ave between 7th and 10th streets and “turned [it] into a pedestrian thoroughfare for the weekend,” per the Post-Dispatch. Wondering what it would take to get safe pedestrian zones in your neighborhood? Forget it, Jake, it’s St. Louis. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Astros beat the Cards 24-1. That one hurts.

