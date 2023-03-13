RFT Reviews the Week: March 6 to March 12, 2023

Jon Gitchoff The downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade was on Saturday.

What wonderfulwe’re having … in March. Should we enjoy it, or be spooked? Never fear, it’s St. Louis: If you don’t like the weather now, just wait five minutes … or til Wednesday.in the city, and in a whole lot of wards, it makes zero difference if you vote. Instead of questioning why turnout is so low in these wards, perhaps we should ask why 11 or 12 percent of voters even bothered. Are they trying to establish their bona fides as primary election voters so thekeeps coming? Or preserving theirin the event they seek to challenge? Surely you people have reasons.Neither rain nor sleet nor hail nor whatever that is falling from the sky this morning can stop us from poring over election returns. Some takeaways:does not have coattails worth riding in the new 8th — her chosen candidate,, got clobbered not just by incumbent(which was predictable), but also by a guy who’s been out of politics for six years,(which wasn’t). Incumbentsandhave a tough battle ahead in the new 4th. And what about that potential coin flip in the new 9th? Gotta love when two incumbents see their future come down to being decided “,” in the archaic words of the city ordinance. Finally, how about the new 14th Ward? Seeing both current aldermen —and— lose to state Representative Rasheen Aldridge and Ebony Washington is a good reminder of the battles of St. Louis elections past. The only thing that could possibly explain Washington’s success with absentee votes also happens to be true: She has close ties to thefamily. We’ll just leave it at that (search “” for the whole sordid saga). Arguably a bigger deal than these parochial squabbles: Thesigns off on, which would allow kids to transfer to public schools in districts where they don’t live. Now the measure goes to the Senate.Thereports thathas issued a 34-point subpoena toin his quest to oust her from the circuit attorney’s office. He’s digging into the cases dismissed by her office and the length of time before cases see resolution — two points on which Gardner appears. Bailey also wants to depose top staffers.Surprise! Gardner’s top deputy, chief trial assistant, is leaving to “spend more time with his family.” Surely this has nothing to do with the trouble at the circuit attorney’s office. Thereports the office has just five prosecutors left — in a city that sees nearly 200 murders a year, not to mention all those other major crimes. Will the last one to leave have the bandwidth to turn out the lights? In a related development, the endlessly out-of-touchendorses a state bill to create a special prosecutor to take away cases from the circuit attorney — a solution that, despite Gardner’s very real problems, prosecutors around the state have viewed with horror. Maybe it sounds better to someone living in? Also:squeaks pastto make the runoff for the city’s new 9th Ward — no need for lots after all. Provisional ballots gave Pihl seven additional votes and Gras just three — thereby averting the necessity of a coin flip. Finally:collapses. Not cool, Silicon Valley Bank. Not cool.begins in St. Louis with a very cold parade (yes, it’s almost an entire week — the downtown parade always happens on Saturday, and this year that’s six days before Dogtown’s March 17 extravaganza). The chilly weather is totally seasonable … and still feels totally unfair after such a balmy winter. Also!wins on the road. It’s theto get off to a 3-0 start.Thedraw 38,000 — which not only breaks the XFL attendance record the city set in 2020, but stands as a new record for any professional spring football league anywhere. A further reminder thatwas a fool to abandon us. Bonus: It’s a win for the home team. Ka-kaaaw!!