RFT Reviews the Week May 1 to 7: A Coronation and a Resignation

Kim Gardner resigns, the Cardinals get booed, and the 1930s are back in style

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge King Charles was crowned this week.
SCREENSHOT PBS NEWSHOUR
King Charles was crowned this week.

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louis

MONDAY, MAY 1 A dust storm in Illinois causes a huge pileup on I-55 heading north from Springfield that leaves 30 injured and seven dead. Unsettling to realize that the Dust Bowl is no longer century-old history. Also redolent of the 1930s but suddenly strangely modern: bank failures. JP Morgan Chase agrees to take over most of First Republic to prevent another one. C’mon guys! In St. Louis, the failures seem congregated at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, where Kim Gardner is down to just two prosecutors in the Violent Crimes Unit after Chris Desilets quits early this morning.
TUESDAY, MAY 2 Yet another assistant circuit attorney departs — today, it’s the prosecutor tasked with presenting cases to the grand jury. How long can Kim Gardner keep going with virtually no staff? In New York City, a bystander’s video captures a young homeless man on the F train, Jordan Neely, being held in a chokehold by a fellow rider until Neely dies. Naturally, everyone has strong opinions on the nation’s latest viral snuff film. At least authorities caught the gunman who killed five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, last weekend — Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres was hiding in a closet under a pile of laundry, as one does.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 Bi-State Development says it’s adding metal detectors to MetroLink stations. Not covered by metal detectors: parking garages. A woman is found shot to death in the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel garage downtown. La’Tatia Stewart worked for the hotel and had just finished her shift. Nearby, the Best Fans in Baseball (™) actually boo the Cardinals after yet another loss. On a different note: this very newspaper breaks a very big story: Kim Gardner’s apparently been taking advanced nursing classes at Saint Louis University — even though state law holds that circuit attorneys must "devote their entire time and energy to the discharge of their official duties." The hubris!
THURSDAY, MAY 4 With dawn comes the news that an assistant circuit attorney died the day before in a fiery car crash. James Heitman was 32. RIP. Also: Kim Gardner finally quits, which might be the best thing she’s done for criminal justice reform movement in years.
FRIDAY, MAY 5 Nothing happened in St. Louis today. About damn time!

SATURDAY, MAY 6 Wilson Contreras is just five months into a five-year, $87.5 million deal, but the Cards are pulling him off catcher duties. That’ll fix things. The team is now 10-24, worst in the National League. Meanwhile, two people are wounded after being shot at Cherokee Street’s Cinco de Mayo festival. A Cherokee shooting the day before killed two and wounded two more. Things are even uglier in Texas: A gunman kills eight people at an outlet mall in Allen. Also, the Brits have a new king, and while he seems a bit old at 74, that’s six years younger than President Joe Biden, the guy we all decided had the youth and vigor to run the nation, not just serve as a ceremonial figurehead. The 2020s truly are the geezers’ last stand.
Slideshow

The Future King Charles Once Charmed St. Louis at the Arch [PHOTOS]

Prince Charles visited the Gateway Arch on October 21, 1977.
6 slides
At the time, Charles was perhaps the world's most eligible bachelor — and women flocked to meet him. These photos, taken by then-freelance photojournalist Tom Sullivan, show the crowds at the Arch. Some good old-fashion Revolutionary War cosplay. That's then-St. Louis Mayor James Conway, who served from 1977 to 1981, next to the crown prince. Sullivan recalls that the child talking to Charles was with the African American Folklore Society. A beautiful day in St. Louis — and all really did seem right in this part of the globe.
Click to View 6 slides
SUNDAY, MAY 7 It’s suddenly hot and muggy, and with summer weather comes bloodshed. The Post-Dispatch reports that 10 people were shot, two of them fatally, across the city over the past two days. But hey, at least we’re not in Texas. Once again, the state suffers a deadly mass casualty. This time, a man plowed through a crowd of migrants in Brownsville, killing at least eight. At least the Cardinals finally win? The score is 12-6 after Brendan Donovan’s three-run homer leads to a seven-run sixth inning. Finally, our fortunes have turned! Can civic renewal, a rejuvenated downtown and a well-run Circuit Attorney’s Office be far behind?

