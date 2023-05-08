click to enlarge SCREENSHOT PBS NEWSHOUR King Charles was crowned this week.

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louisin Illinois causes a huge pileup on I-55 heading north from Springfield that leaves 30 injured and seven dead. Unsettling to realize that theis no longer century-old history. Also redolent of the 1930s but suddenly strangely modern:agrees to take over most ofto prevent another one. C’mon guys! In St. Louis, the failures seem congregated at the, where Kim Gardner is down to just two prosecutors in theafterquits early this morning.Yet another assistant circuit attorney departs — today, it’s the prosecutor tasked with presenting cases to the grand jury. How long cankeep going with virtually no staff? In New York City, a bystander’s video captures a young homeless man on thebeing held in a chokehold by a fellow rider until Neely dies. Naturally, everyone has strong opinions on the nation’s latest. At least authorities caught the gunman who killed five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, last weekend —was hiding in a closet under a pile of laundry, as one does.says it’s adding metal detectors tostations. Not covered by metal detectors: parking garages. A woman is found shot to death in thegarage downtown.worked for the hotel and had just finished her shift. Nearby, theactually boo the Cardinals after yet another loss. On a different note: this very newspaper breaks a: Kim Gardner’s apparently been taking advanced nursing classes at— even though state law holds that circuit attorneys must "devoteto the discharge of their official duties." The hubris!With dawn comes the news that an assistant circuit attorney died the day before in a fiery car crash.was 32. RIP. Also:, which might be the best thing she’s done for criminal justice reform movement in years.Nothing happened in St. Louis today. About damn time!is just five months into a five-year, $87.5 million deal, but theare pulling him off catcher duties. That’ll fix things. The team is now 10-24, worst in the National League. Meanwhile, two people are wounded after being shot at Cherokee Street’sfestival. A Cherokee shooting the day before killed two and wounded two more. Things are even uglier in Texas: A gunman kills eight people at anin Allen. Also, the Brits have a new king, and while he seems a bit old at 74, that’s six years younger than, the guy we all decided had the youth and vigor to run the nation, not just serve as a ceremonial figurehead. The 2020s truly are theIt’s suddenly, and with summer weather comes bloodshed. Thereports that, two of them fatally, across the city over the past two days. But hey, at least we’re not in. Once again, the state suffers a. This time, a man plowed through a crowd of migrants in Brownsville, killing at least eight. At least the? The score is 12-6 after Bleads to a seven-run sixth inning. Finally, our! Can civic renewal, a rejuvenated downtown and a well-run Circuit Attorney’s Office be far behind?