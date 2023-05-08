RFT Reviews the Week May 1 to 7: A Coronation and a Resignation

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louis
MONDAY, MAY 1 A dust storm in Illinois causes a huge pileup on I-55 heading north from Springfield that leaves 30 injured and seven dead. Unsettling to realize that the Dust Bowl is no longer century-old history. Also redolent of the 1930s but suddenly strangely modern: bank failures. JP Morgan Chase agrees to take over most of First Republic to prevent another one. C’mon guys! In St. Louis, the failures seem congregated at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, where Kim Gardner is down to just two prosecutors in the Violent Crimes Unit after Chris Desilets quits early this morning.
TUESDAY, MAY 2 Yet another assistant circuit attorney departs — today, it’s the prosecutor tasked with presenting cases to the grand jury. How long can Kim Gardner keep going with virtually no staff? In New York City, a bystander’s video captures a young homeless man on the F train, Jordan Neely, being held in a chokehold by a fellow rider until Neely dies. Naturally, everyone has strong opinions on the nation’s latest viral snuff film. At least authorities caught the gunman who killed five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, last weekend — Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres was hiding in a closet under a pile of laundry, as one does.
SATURDAY, MAY 6 Wilson Contreras is just five months into a five-year, $87.5 million deal, but the Cards are pulling him off catcher duties. That’ll fix things. The team is now 10-24, worst in the National League. Meanwhile, two people are wounded after being shot at Cherokee Street’s Cinco de Mayo festival. A Cherokee shooting the day before killed two and wounded two more. Things are even uglier in Texas: A gunman kills eight people at an outlet mall in Allen. Also, the Brits have a new king, and while he seems a bit old at 74, that’s six years younger than President Joe Biden, the guy we all decided had the youth and vigor to run the nation, not just serve as a ceremonial figurehead. The 2020s truly are the geezers’ last stand.
