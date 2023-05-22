RFT Reviews the Week: May 15 to May 21

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louis
MONDAY, MAY 15. The Cardinals beat the Brewers 18-1, which is not only a pile of runs but also means that weeks of losing has given way to a four-game win streak. Hooray! Also, news breaks in this very publication that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was moonlighting at a health clinic on the same frickin’ day that Judge Mike Noble called her out for running a “rudderless ship of chaos.” You can’t spend hours in class on a weekday without calling into question your devotion to your day job, and an even bigger problem for Gardner may be that pesky state law saying that circuit attorneys must devote “their entire time and energy” to their official duties. When Gardner announced she’d quit June 1, it seemed like an unduly long goodbye. Now it also looks like incredible hubris.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17. Law books surely consulted, Parson clarifies that the AG’s office is in charge, and a throng of assistant attorneys general enters the circuit court. Meanwhile, the Post-Dispatch reports that the metro area continues to shrink. New census totals show that our 14-county region is down to 2.8 million, a drop of 0.4 percent.
THURSDAY, MAY 18. A road rage attack in the parking lot of a Chesterfield Dierbergs lot leaves a 73-year-old man dead. The county geezers are out of control. Also out of control, but in a good way: The Cards kick off a four-game series against the Dodgers with a 16-8 victory.
SUNDAY, MAY 21. More wonderful weather as the Annie Malone Day parade marches through downtown. The Cards win 10-5, taking three of four from the Dodgers and moving into third in the NL Central, ahead of Chicago, which is the only thing that matters really. There’s a new circuit attorney, the sun is shining and the Cardinals are again winning. We’re calling it now: Happy days are here again!
