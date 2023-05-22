click to enlarge St. Louis Cardinals Archive After the controversy with Willson Contreras, the Cardinals started winning ball games, and Contreras went back to catching again.

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. LouisThebeat the18-1, which is not onlybut also means that weeks of losing has given way to a. Hooray! Also, news breaks in this very publication thatwas moonlighting at a health clinic onthatcalled her out for running aYou can’t spend hours in class on a weekday without calling into question your devotion to your day job, and an even bigger problem for Gardner may be that pesky state law saying that circuit attorneys must devoteto their official duties. When Gardner announced she’d quit June 1, it seemed like an. Now it also looks likeFacing an afternoon hearing in the AG’s— and a deposition Thursday in the same case — Gardner quits in, peacing out with no notice. Her resignation email tois so rushed, she has to send a follow-up a few minutes later confirming, yep, I meant. It’s chaos. And while Gardner saysis now in charge, it quickly becomes clear Bell’s office had no idea she was quitting today. Parson, for his part, suggests the AG should take the reins. Gotta hand it to Gardner: She stayedall the way up to her final minute in office.Law books surely consulted,clarifies that the AG’s office is in charge, andenters the circuit court. Meanwhile, thereports that the metro area continues to shrink. New census totals show that our 14-county region is down to 2.8 million,A road rage attack in the parking lot of alot leaves a 73-year-old man dead. Theare out of control. Also out of control, but in a good way: Thekick off a four-game series against thewith a 16-8 victory.The GOP declares a “pause” on, which can’t be good for the economy or Congress’ ability to. In St. Louis, though, Parson andare singing kumbaya: Parson’s pick to replace Gardner, Gabe Gore, earns high marks from Jones, who shares the stage with Parson andfor the announcement. The St. Louis police, the state of Missouri and the mayor on the same page? You’d have to look back toto find the last time that happened — and he was just playing nice to get city control of the police back.Woot!positively clobbers, 4-0. Yes, that counts asin soccer terms.More wonderful weather as theparade marches through downtown. Thewin 10-5, taking three of four from the Dodgers and moving into third in the NL Central, ahead of, which is. There’s a new circuit attorney, the sun is shining and the Cardinals are again winning. We’re calling it now:are here again!