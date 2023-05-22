RFT Reviews the Week: May 15 to May 21

The Cardinals are actually good? We have a new Circuit Attorney, and the county geezers are out of control

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge After the controversy with Willson Contreras, the Cardinals started winning ball games, and Contreras went back to catching again.
St. Louis Cardinals Archive
Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louis

MONDAY, MAY 15. The Cardinals beat the Brewers 18-1, which is not only a pile of runs but also means that weeks of losing has given way to a four-game win streak. Hooray! Also, news breaks in this very publication that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was moonlighting at a health clinic on the same frickin’ day that Judge Mike Noble called her out for running a “rudderless ship of chaos.” You can’t spend hours in class on a weekday without calling into question your devotion to your day job, and an even bigger problem for Gardner may be that pesky state law saying that circuit attorneys must devote “their entire time and energy” to their official duties. When Gardner announced she’d quit June 1, it seemed like an unduly long goodbye. Now it also looks like incredible hubris.
TUESDAY, MAY 16. Facing an afternoon hearing in the AG’s quo warranto case — and a deposition Thursday in the same case — Gardner quits in the most Kim Gardner of ways, peacing out with no notice. Her resignation email to Governor Mike Parson is so rushed, she has to send a follow-up a few minutes later confirming, yep, I meant effective immediately. It’s chaos. And while Gardner says Wesley Bell is now in charge, it quickly becomes clear Bell’s office had no idea she was quitting today. Parson, for his part, suggests the AG should take the reins. Gotta hand it to Gardner: She stayed on brand all the way up to her final minute in office.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17. Law books surely consulted, Parson clarifies that the AG’s office is in charge, and a throng of assistant attorneys general enters the circuit court. Meanwhile, the Post-Dispatch reports that the metro area continues to shrink. New census totals show that our 14-county region is down to 2.8 million, a drop of 0.4 percent.

THURSDAY, MAY 18. A road rage attack in the parking lot of a Chesterfield Dierbergs lot leaves a 73-year-old man dead. The county geezers are out of control. Also out of control, but in a good way: The Cards kick off a four-game series against the Dodgers with a 16-8 victory.
FRIDAY, MAY 19. The GOP declares a “pause” on debt-limit talks, which can’t be good for the economy or Congress’ ability to get anything done. In St. Louis, though, Parson and Mayor Tishaura Jones are singing kumbaya: Parson’s pick to replace Gardner, Gabe Gore, earns high marks from Jones, who shares the stage with Parson and Police Chief Robert Tracy for the announcement. The St. Louis police, the state of Missouri and the mayor on the same page? You’d have to look back to Mayor Francis Slay to find the last time that happened — and he was just playing nice to get city control of the police back.
SATURDAY, MAY 20. Woot! CITY SC positively clobbers Kansas City, 4-0. Yes, that counts as clobbering in soccer terms.

SUNDAY, MAY 21. More wonderful weather as the Annie Malone Day parade marches through downtown. The Cards win 10-5, taking three of four from the Dodgers and moving into third in the NL Central, ahead of Chicago, which is the only thing that matters really. There’s a new circuit attorney, the sun is shining and the Cardinals are again winning. We’re calling it now: Happy days are here again!

