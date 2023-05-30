RFT Reviews the Week: May 22 to May 28

HBO/OFFICIAL RELEASE POSTER Tina Turner died last week after a battle with a long illness.

Here's What You Missed Last Week in St. Louis

MONDAY, MAY 22. The Post-Dispatch breaks the news that Rick Hummel died Saturday and it's an outpouring of love for the Commish. The 77-year-old covered the Cardinals for five decades. But just when you want to see the Cards win one for the departed sportswriter, they lose to Cincinnati in the 10th inning — and strike out 14 times. Also unfortunate news: The city's Public Utilities Director Curt Skouby says his department needs a 40 percent rate increase, stat. Anyone else starting to think there will be nothing left of the Rams settlement (much less all that ARPA money) once the city gets caught up on all its long-neglected infrastructure? Nothing works!

TUESDAY, MAY 23. News breaks that some kid from Chesterfield crashed a U-Haul into a White House security barrier the night before in what's described as an attempt to "seize power, and be put in charge of the nation" — and kill the president if necessary. What are they teaching these kids at Marquette High, and how delusional do you have to be to think a U-Haul is going to be enough to seize power? Officers didn't even find weapons or explosives ... just a sad-sack Nazi flag. That's not even enough to seize the Reichstag, kiddo. Meanwhile, our supposed week of perfect weather turns hot — 85 degrees and a bit muggy. At least the Cardinals win, 8-5.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24. Tina Turner dies at age 83. The Post-Dispatch headline tells us that the "Sumner grad's big dreams helped her become royalty," proving that in St. Louis, it really does all go back to high school. Still, for all our eye-rolls at the St. Louis question, we can’t help but be proud we can claim one of the greatest of all time matriculated here. Rest in peace, queen.

THURSDAY, MAY 25. Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes gets 18 years for helping lead the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th. And yet Josh Hawley walks free among us! Rhodes is the first person to be found guilty of “seditious conspiracy.” Meanwhile, the national media seems increasingly certain that the U.S. will default on its debt and throw the economy into chaos. Our only consolation is that we’ve been to this rodeo before; it’s hard to get too wound up when every eight months or so Congress seems intent on scaring the shit out of us and then every eight months or so they just raise the ceiling anyway. We’re gonna just keep telling ourselves these boys are crying wolf … right?

FRIDAY, MAY 26. Nearly 100 people gather outside a St. Charles County library branch to protest — and counterprotest — a library clerk’s attire, which apparently included both a goatee and makeup on a day a total Karen happened to be there with her kid. Said Karen, who is apparently named Rachel Homolak, admits her kid didn’t even see the offending librarian, but these are the times we live in: She still put the poor librarian on blast on social media. The Post-Dispatch says 35 people heeded her call to protest. Another 60 showed up to support the librarian, which shows there are still some nice people in the world — even in St. Chuck!

SATURDAY, MAY 27. In Cleveland, the Cards beat the Guardians 2-1, despite just getting two hits. Both of them were from Brendan Donovan, who also garnered two walks and a stolen base — leaving him with two runs scored and also the game’s sole RBI. The other run came courtesy of a passed ball, and, yes, Donovan is also the guy who scored on that. Truly heroic. Back in St. Louis, the weather is actually perfect. Next time someone tells you perfection isn’t possible, point to this day.

SUNDAY, MAY 28. The kids in D.C. reach a debt ceiling deal (told ya!) Back home, at Sunday mass, Catholic parishes read individual letters from Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, who explains that he’s ordering the closure of 35 parishes and reassignment of 155 priests, the biggest reorganization of the Catholic church in St. Louis history. Reflecting the Catholic church’s falling fortunes in north city and north county, nearly half of the closures are there. Which of course means it’s going to be even harder to be Catholic in north city/county, and that means things may even get worse from here. Remember when St. Louis was the Rome of the West? Now we really are just a rowdy Dubuque.