RFT Reviews the Week: May 29 to June 4

click to enlarge STATE OF MISSOURI Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's rule for Missouri libraries went into effect, giving people a license to harry librarians.

MONDAY, MAY 29. It’s glorious weather — one of those perfect St. Louis summer days that somehow lines up beautifully with one of our rarely allocated days off. For those who can’t just enjoy the blissful accident of timing and need to look on the dark side, well, remember all the people who died to give us this holiday. Also, may we offer your daily dose of Missouri? Thanks to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, libraries now have to have policies defining what’s “age-appropriate” and keep anything that isn’t out of kid-focused areas, the Missouri Independent reports. The Missouri Library Association recommends that parents who want to shelter their kids keep those poor unfortunate souls on the parental library card. So much for timely access to Flowers in the Attic, kids! The Independent also notes that Ashcroft’s rules have changed: Those allowed to challenge library materials are no longer "any person," but rather "any parent or guardian" of a child living in the district. Even Ashcroft, apparently, wasn’t ready for a flood of complaints from out-of-state cranks with no skin in the game other than a desire to pour gasoline on the culture wars.

TUESDAY, MAY 30. Gabriel Gore is sworn in as St. Louis Circuit Attorney. The former Dowd Bennett partner has his work cut out for him — even on this day of transition, there’s a fatal shooting at the Academy neighborhood’s St. Louis Kitchen. Beloved restaurant owner Faming Pan is killed in a robbery gone wrong, KMOV reports. RIP. Gore will, however, have some help to get things on track: Less than three months after retiring from the Circuit Attorney’s Office during its Gardner-led nadir, Chief Trial Assistant Marvin Teer is coming back.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31.BJC is merging with Kansas City-based St. Luke’s — a step that BJC CEO Richard Liekweg says will leave the health care company with an “even stronger financial foundation.” Because who among us hasn’t bemoaned the fact that BJC is just too small, and too weak?

THURSDAY, JUNE 1. Hot 104.1 St. Louis says “bye!” to morning show host Brittish Williams after she pleaded guilty to fraud. A former cast member of Basketball Wives LA, Williams now faces up to 30 years in prison for fraud, which apparently included helping herself to those oh-so-tempting COVID relief funds. Man, are we feeling better about being too lazy to set up a shell company to go after those! Also, the nonprofit Missouri Family Health Councilis giving two free doses of the morning-after pill to anyone who wants them, which sounds like something people who hate abortion could totally get behind — but of course totally won’t.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2. A Trump appointee declares Tennessee’s drag ban unconstitutional. More good news closer to home: Gabriel Gore — or, as we now like to call him, St. Gabe — hires a bunch of seasoned hands, including Mary Pat Carl, Steve Capizzi and Terry O’Toole.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3. At least 288 people were killed and 700 injured in a horrific three-way rail crash in India. Back home, the Post-Dispatch reports that a St. Louis County woman is suing the Ambassador in north St. Louis County after being thrown from the stage during an NBA YoungBoy concert. Weirdly the lawsuit never explains how she got on stage in the first place. Surely no shenanigans were involved.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4. It’s maybe a little bit muggy, but otherwise a beautiful day in St. Louis. And nothing happened. Nothing! Don’t you dare provide any evidence to the contrary. We want to enjoy this summer.