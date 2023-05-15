RFT Reviews the Week May 8 to 14

MONDAY, MAY 8 It’s barely May and already muggy. Any St. Louisan knows that summer weather means bloodshed, and sure enough, the last 72 hours saw a spree of killing. From Friday through today, 11 people were shot in the city and five killed. The Post-Dispatch reports that between 2018 and 2022, about 42 percent of city homicides went down between May and August. Brace yourself!
TUESDAY, MAY 9 It’s cooler today — does that mean we can stop killing each other? And while CITY SC loses 2-1 in the U.S. Open, high school phenom Miguel Perez scores his first goal! Meanwhile, a jury finds that gross old guy on TV liable for sexually assaulting columnist E. Jean Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in 1996. Apparently you can’t just grab ‘em by the pussy.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 Far from being chastened, the old guy shows up to a CNN Town Hall packed with fans and spews more nasty crap about Carroll. (Seriously, CNN, since when did town halls come to mean “a rowdy room of one’s supporters''?) Carroll says she might sue again and why not? Back home, the Missouri legislature passes anti-trans legislation, while Governor Mike Parson says anyone can apply for Kim Gardner’s soon-to-be-vacant job through a convenient web portal. He’s looking for someone with strong managerial experience and a commitment to the “written rule of law,” which surely rules out both the Loop trolley and Mark McCloskey. Small blessings.
THURSDAY, MAY 11 The Missouri Legislature votes to ban texting while driving, which would leave Montana the only state to let adult drivers text and drive. The bill now goes to Governor Parson, and while this will surely be yet another statute no one enforces in this lawless state, we’ll take it.
