RFT Reviews the Week: November 20 to November 26

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20. In the most St. Louis move ever, officials acknowledge that they forgot to fill out the paperwork that would allow the city to tax cannabis — so now City Hall has to wait until January to start tacking on its taxes. Happy days are here again (unless you care more about municipal revenue than getting high). Everyone’s up in arms about the trash around the railroad train tracks north of downtown after former KMOV reporter Chris Nagus tweets video he filmed while riding the Polar Express. Perhaps next Nagus will film all the trash along the highways and someone will care about that? Finally, St. Charles County leaders want to remove Bang Like a Porn Star: Sex Tips From the Pros from their libraries because people in St. Charles should instead bang like boring suburban yuppies.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21. It only took months of pressure, but Metro Transit now promises to fix its embarrassingly bad Call-A-Ride service — great news for riders with disabilities. There’s a temporary ceasefire at long last in Gaza but not in Dutchtown; a shooting suspect kills himself after a long standoff with police.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22. The whole world seems to have taken off work today, but not Fox News: They’re all wound up about a “terror attack” near Niagara Falls. Alas for ratings: It’s only a married couple in their $200K Bentley, touted to accelerate to 60 mph in just four seconds … which perhaps suggests mechanical failure as the reason for the car’s explosion. Never mind that, though: GOP pols immediately blame Biden and demand we close the borders.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23. The weather is sunny and near-perfect. Happy Thanksgiving! The cherry on top is apparently Dolly Parton’s midriff, which the 77-year-old unveils at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas-Washington game to universal acclaim.

FRIDAY. NOVEMBER 24. Derek Chauvin has been stabbed in prison, and while we decry prison violence, this couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Back home, the Post-Dispatch reports that former St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Leonard Griggs has died. The guy built the $1 billion runway to nowhere and insisted on living in Chesterfield in defiance of city ordinance. A classic St. Louis story. The paper also reports that a rising star GOP lawmaker has been accused of choking his girlfriend back when he was 17. Perhaps the only thing raising eyebrows in Jeff City is that these alleged transgressions by State Rep. Justin Hicks (R-Lake St. Louis) are a decade old. What’s he been up to lately? At Enterprise Center, the Blues are the turkeys; they get clobbered 8-3.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25. A hotel manager in Hazelwood is shot after trying to get two feuding patrons to leave the premises. Victor Fooks, 52, dies after being rushed to the hospital; both suspects now face multiple felonies. Meanwhile, the TV weather guys are hyping snow, but it looks like we’ll instead see a near-miss. (Phew!)



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26. It’s one of the busiest days at the airport since 2019, but Lambert rises to the occasion. Not so the weather greeting returning St. Louians: While there’s no snow, the wind is fiercely cold! Does this mean winter is finally here? We won’t allow it.



