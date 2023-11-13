RFT Reviews the Week: November 6 to November 12

click to enlarge @philleara / Flickr AB is betting on people forgiving (or forgetting) about that Dylan Mulvaney personalized beer can.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6. After last week’s freezing cold Halloween, St. Louis is back to being so balmy, it’s all we can do not to turn on the A/C. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs legislation aimed at cracking down on short-term rentals; cross your fingers it works. Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBev says 40 percent of Bud Light drinkers are willing to forgive the brewing behemoth for sending a personalized can of beer to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney — apparently because Bud Light now sponsors the UFC? We’ll believe it when we see it.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7.Spin says our music scene is “on fire” — and unlike when it happens to our dumpsters, this is meant as a good thing. Over at City Hall, Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier officially pulls the plug on her homeless bill of rights. And with that, unhoused St. Louisans remain like the rest of us in not being allowed to piss in the streets but still doing so anyway.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8. In LA, the actors’ strike is over, as SAG-AFTRA and the studios now have a new three-year deal. Does anyone even care now that no one watches TV? At a Republican presidential debate in Miami, Nikki Haley speaks for the nation by calling Vivek Ramaswamy “scum.” And, in Jefferson City, new Missouri Supreme Court Justice Ginger Gooch hears her first case. The court now has a female majority.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9. The first feature film to be shot in Missouri in ages, On Fire, kicks off location shooting at Saratoga Lanes, and all of St. Louis has gone movie mad. Score one for Governor Mike Parson’s tax credits. Meanwhile, the House GOP is proving to be the one entity that believes House Speaker Dean Plocher actually meant to reimburse taxpayers for those double billed expenses, so it looks like he’s keeping his job … for now. Also, a pro-Palestinian protest stops traffic in St. Louis County, and there’s another dead elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo. Is there a small dog we can pin this on?

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10. A government shutdown looms again. But never fear, that new House Speaker who monitors his son’s porn use will be totally capable of bringing everyone together. Back home, in yet another battle in the proxy war between supporters of Israel vs. Palestine, Saint Louis University student government ousts its pro-Palestine president Marquis Govan.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11. The Blues beat the Avalanche 3-2, while a road rage incident in Fenton ends with a High Ridge man charged with first-degree murder. Gotta be careful in those mean suburban streets. Meanwhile, the carpetbaggers recruiting for the Atlanta Police Department in St. Louis can’t find any qualified locals interested in the job — a familiar feeling in these parts.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12. The maple trees are flaming red, and the air crisp but only cool at night — perfection. Alas, a hiker finds human remains at Creve Coeur Lake. (Remember what we said about the suburbs?) In the afternoon, a massive pro-Palestine protest fills the Central West End.

