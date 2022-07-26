St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

RFT Wins 2 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

Our cover design and journalism about right-wing extremism garnered the accolades

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge Three award-winning RFT covers from art director Evan Sult. - EVAN SULT
EVAN SULT
Three award-winning RFT covers from art director Evan Sult.

On Friday the Association of Alternative Newsmedia announced the winners of its 2022 AAN awards. The awards, which have been held annually since 1996, recognize the best in alternative journalism from across the country. The judges are looking for "well-written, incisively reported" work that "effectively challenges established orthodoxies." The awards were for work done in 2021 when the Riverfront Times was under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Doyle Murphy.

The RFT won first place for cover design for three covers by art director Evan Sult.

"Bravo!" the judges wrote. "Each of these covers embody the mission of AAN, command attention (in some cases, appropriately jarringly) and show a level of design craft to admire."

Daniel Hill took home a second place win for his coverage of Mark McCloskey's sad St. Louis rally.

Related
They were at least kind enough to wear their signature outfits, which is good because no one would recognize or care about them otherwise.

Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally


"Excellent writing in this rousing and hysterical review of a local right-wing rally. The author plays it straight by stating the facts of what happens — they just happen to be that absurd," the judges wrote. "Excellent coverage that shows, rather than tells, people what happened and why it matters."

John Tucker's feature "St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — And It's Getting Worse" got an honorable mention.
Related
Clifford "Nunu" Swan III.

St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse


Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Trending

Hartmann: St. Louis Needs To Think Outside the Box with Rams' Windfall

By Ray Hartmann

Group of excited people in Rams jerseys

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

St. Louis Boeing Workers Set to Strike on August 1

By Benjamin Simon

St. Louis Boeing Workers Set to Strike on August 1

Alleged Mastermind of Sweetie Pie's Killing Vows to Fight

By Ryan Krull

James Timothy Norman's trial is set to start the first week of September.

Also in News

Before You Go Vote In Missouri's Primary, Check Your Polling Place

By Jenna Jones

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

Hartmann: St. Louis Needs To Think Outside the Box with Rams' Windfall

By Ray Hartmann

Group of excited people in Rams jerseys

Jon Hamm Joining Lucas Kunce for Fundraising Event This Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Jon Hamm Joining Lucas Kunce for Fundraising Event This Weekend

'Josh Hawley Runs' and 'Josh Hawley Crossing' T-Shirts Now Available

By Jaime Lees

'Josh Hawley Runs' and 'Josh Hawley Crossing' T-Shirts Now Available
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us