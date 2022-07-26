RFT Wins 2 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

click to enlarge
EVAN SULT
Three award-winning RFT covers from art director Evan Sult.
On Friday the Association of Alternative Newsmedia announced the winners of its 2022 AAN awards
. The awards, which have been held annually since 1996, recognize the best in alternative journalism from across the country. The judges are looking for "well-written, incisively reported" work that "effectively challenges established orthodoxies." The awards were for work done in 2021 when the Riverfront Times
was under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Doyle Murphy.
The RFT
won first place for cover design for three covers by art director Evan Sult.
"Bravo!" the judges wrote. "Each of these covers embody the mission of AAN, command attention (in some cases, appropriately jarringly) and show a level of design craft to admire."
Daniel Hill took home a second place win for his coverage of Mark McCloskey's sad St. Louis rally.
"Excellent writing in this rousing and hysterical review of a local right-wing rally. The author plays it straight by stating the facts of what happens — they just happen to be that absurd," the judges wrote. "Excellent coverage that shows, rather than tells, people what happened and why it matters."
John Tucker's feature "St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — And It's Getting Worse"
got an honorable mention.