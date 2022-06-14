Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

RFT Wins $25,000 Lipman Grant To Investigate Missouri Prisons

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge The RFT was awarded $25,000 to investigate Missouri prisons. - ILLUSTRATION BY TYLER GROSS
ILLUSTRATION BY TYLER GROSS
The RFT was awarded $25,000 to investigate Missouri prisons.

The Riverfront Times recently won a $25,000 grant from the Lipman Center's Initiative in Reporting on Race and Criminal Justice.

The Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights is part of the Columbia Journalism School and runs several programs to help journalists and newsrooms investigate law enforcement, incarceration, human rights abuses and more. The Initiative in Reporting on Race and Criminal Justice provides local newsrooms and reporters financial assistance to tackle a six-month investigative project that "illuminates the inequalities and what has gone wrong in the American criminal justice system."

Staff writer Ryan Krull wrote the grant proposal to further investigate Missouri prisons. Staff writer Monica Obradovic will also be helping in the project.

The center awarded the grant for the first time last year. Jelani Cobb, a New Yorker contributor and expert on history and race in the United States, delivered the good news to the RFT staff. Cobb directs the center and helps select the grant recipients. Funds will be used for travel, data visualization, analysis, records requests and more.

