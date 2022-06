RFT Wins $4,500 Grant To Investigate Reproductive Rights

click to enlarge Theo Welling A recent protest for reproductive rights in Kiener Plaza.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Thehas been awarded a $4,500 grant from the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund to investigate reproductive rights in Missouri.The International Women's Media Foundation is an NGO that helps female journalists working in global news media. The organization offers safety training, byline opportunities and emergency support for women journalists and photographers around the world.With the leaked Supreme Court opinion about the overturn ofthe IWMF wanted to support "nuanced, diverse reporting on reproductive rights across the U.S."Staff writer Monica Obradovic wrote the grant application to cover underreported stories related to women's health. Staff writer Ryan Krull will also work on the project. The grant will cover travel and reporting costs.