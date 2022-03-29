Riverfront Times Has a New Website and We Think You'll Love It

click to enlarge
RIVERFRONT TIMES
Readers, rejoice!
If you notice anything different about us, you’re definitely on to something: This afternoon, RFT
launched its brand new website at the same old location —RiverfrontTimes.com
— which puts our same award-winning journalism in a sleek, user-friendly design.
Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization and vertical scrolling on slideshows — no more clicking through! It's also easier to find and upload local events in our improved calendar section
.
We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of St. Louis
presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events.
"We are excited about the new website and the enhanced user experience it offers," Riverfront Times
editor-in-chief Rosalind Early says. "The website allows us to bring you the news and perspectives that the Riverfront Times
is known for in an even more user-friendly way. It’s great to see Euclid Media Group invest in its publications at a time when a lot of media companies are downsizing."
So, St. Louis, have at it. We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!