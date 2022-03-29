Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Riverfront Times Has a New Website and We Think You'll Love It

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge Readers, rejoice! - RIVERFRONT TIMES
RIVERFRONT TIMES
Readers, rejoice!

If you notice anything different about us, you’re definitely on to something: This afternoon, RFT launched its brand new website at the same old location —RiverfrontTimes.com — which puts our same award-winning journalism in a sleek, user-friendly design.

Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization and vertical scrolling on slideshows — no more clicking through! It's also easier to find and upload local events in our improved calendar section.

We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of St. Louis presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events.

"We are excited about the new website and the enhanced user experience it offers," Riverfront Times editor-in-chief Rosalind Early says. "The website allows us to bring you the news and perspectives that the Riverfront Times is known for in an even more user-friendly way. It’s great to see Euclid Media Group invest in its publications at a time when a lot of media companies are downsizing."

So, St. Louis, have at it. We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Trending

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians

By St. Lunacy

Bunker's Tavern

Steven Roberts to Announce U.S. House Bid Against Cori Bush

By Ben Westhoff

Steven Roberts to Announce U.S. House Bid Against Cori Bush

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

By Ray Hartmann

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

Also in News

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

By Ryan Krull

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

By Ray Hartmann

Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion

Hartmann: Eric Schmitt's Lawsuit Over School Records Shows Hypocrisy

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt is suing Rockwood Schools over Sunshine Law violations, but he has defended Gov. Parson for committing similar violations.

Hartmann: The Book-Banning Wentzville Mob Gets Uglier

By Ray Hartmann

Toni Morrison
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us