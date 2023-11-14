Riverfront Times Seeks Spring Editorial and Photo Interns

click to enlarge Riverfront Times Your story could be on here.

The Riverfront Times is looking for college students to join us as writing and photo interns for the spring semester.

This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be telling stories and taking photos under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start, and you'll see your byline both in print and online.

We generally prefer that internships are for course credit. We also limit your work to part-time, between 10 and 15 hours per week, so you have plenty of time for classes and other jobs. Schedules are flexible, though you must be able to get to the RFT office on the Hill for one or two shifts a week.

Previous journalism experience is helpful but not required, and you don’t have to be a journalism major. This spring, we’re looking for one writer and one photographer to assist with our news, food and event coverage.

Interns at the Riverfront Times gain valuable journalism experience and clips. Many have gone on to work at newspapers, both local and national (including this one!), and our photo interns often freelance for us after their intern tenure ends.

Our writing interns have published stories about new restaurants, families of trans children fleeing Missouri and new plays and even written cover stories about the struggles of being unhoused or the travails of a pancake art business.

Photo interns have taken stunning food photos, covered events of all kinds, taken cover shots and more.

If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples or examples of your photography, a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Deadline to apply is December 1.

