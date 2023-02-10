Safe Streets Bill Gets Final Approval from St. Louis Aldermen

With the mayor's signature, Board Bill 120 would send millions of ARPA dollars to street improvement projects

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 5:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The intersection of Juniata and South Grand, where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run over the summer. - Benjamin Simon
Benjamin Simon
The intersection of Juniata and South Grand, where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run over the summer.

Safer streets may soon be on the horizon for St. Louis city.

A proposal to spend nearly $65 million of pandemic-aid relief money on street and sidewalk improvements passed the Board of Aldermen with 25 of the 28 aldermen voting in favor of the measure today. The bill comes after a particularly fatal year for pedestrians and cyclists, at least 11 pedestrians and two bicyclists died in St. Louis city due to traffic violence by the fall of last year.

Among several appropriations, the bill proposes using ARPA dollars for traffic-calming measures and study-based roadway improvements, arterial street paving, sidewalk improvements and safety improvements at the city’s top 10 crash locations.

Board Bill 120 now heads to the mayor's desk for final approval. Jones is almost sure to sign. In an October op-ed, the mayor proposed investing $40 million in ARPA funding to improve streets.

Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley introduced the Board Bill 120 in November. The measure soon earned the support of community groups: BWorks, an educational nonprofit for youth bicyclists; Trailnet; and the Community Mobility Center, all supported the bill, even if it wasn't a perfect one.

In a letter to Jones and Bosley last fall, BWorks staff requested the bill include funding for education programs and traffic enforcement. Members of the Community Mobility Committee echoed BWorks’ request in a January letter to Jones, Bosley and the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee.

The bill allocates nothing to drivers’ education. Nor does it specify which areas of the city would benefit from the $8 million allocated for arterial street paving and $6 million for sidewalk pavements. Even so, the Community Mobility Committee wanted the bill to pass, co-chair Liz Kramer says.

“This is like a jumpstart,” Kramer says. “It’s a first step towards a lot more work that has to happen to put St. Louis on a path towards having a transportation network that’s anywhere close to our peer cities.”

The bill also sets in motion a city-wide mobility and transportation plan to address streets needs at a broader scope. Currently, aldermen address infrastructure needs with a ward-by-ward approach. St. Louis needs a more comprehensive and holistic approach to assessing infrastructure needs, Jones argued in her op-ed.

In all, Board Bill 120 appropriates $74 million, and not all for streets.

A $15 million allocation would help build a Public Safety Answering Point — a consolidated center for police, fire and EMS dispatch. For the 29 percent of St. Louis households without high-speed internet subscriptions, $5 million will go toward a “digital equity fund” to close technology divides, according to mayoral spokesman Nick Desideri. The money would be used as a local match for federal and state funding.

In addition, Hyde and Marquette Parks would each receive $200,000 for unspecified “improvements.”

For Kramer, she’s just happy to see the city move to use ARPA money for street safety before time runs out. As a walker and bicyclist, she says she fears for her life every single day. Still, she’s optimistic about St. Louis’ potential.

“I think we can be a really great place for biking and walking,” Kramer says. “But it's going to take a long time to change the way that our city looks and the kind of culture and behavior of people who are driving, biking and walking.”

This story has been updated with comment from the mayor's office.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

De Soto Woman Takes to TikTok to Find Her Missing Dad

By Ryan Krull

Cameron Punjani and her dad Naushad, who has been missing for over a year.

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

Far From Philadelphia, These Eagles Fans Have Made St. Louis Home

By Benjamin Simon

The Eagles fan club in St. Louis has been growing over the years.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro's Campaign Lit Is a Little Too Relatable

By Sarah Fenske

Aldermen Jack Coatar, left, and Joe Vaccaro. Vaccaro is seeking reelection.

Also in News

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.

Missouri Senate to Hear Extreme 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

By Monica Obradovic

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us