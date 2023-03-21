click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Louis Zoo Look at him, he's done nothing wrong ever.

Much like my exes, the Saint Louis Zoo has decided it cannot handle a strong-willed individual and decided to part ways with Ben the Andean Bear.Ben, who escaped his enclosure twice during his time in St. Louis, will be moved to a zoo in Texas. The zoo is citing his “unique personality” as a reason for the move, which is code for too much to handle. Sigh. You make a couple of mistakes and no one ever forgets.Listen, we’ll reason with our lovely zoo: Escaping an enclosure during visiting hours? Bad. But Ben is young! Don’t you remember being a dumb teenager?In any case, the Texas zoo Ben is being moved to will have a moat to keep him in, rather than the steel mesh enclosure he’s tampered with to perform his escape acts. The zoo and several other organizations agree that the move is what's best for Ben.“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care, said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”The public may not get a chance to say goodbye to Ben — he's currently in a non-public area of the zoo, receiving training so he can get comfy for his big move — but we'll always have the memories. We would congratulate Ben on his last great escape, but we are petty (also like my exes) and wish he would just stay. But we won't hold any grudges against the Saint Louis Zoo (unlike my exes).