Santa Boat Last Seen in Fenton, Headed North

The St. Louis eyesore-turned-Christmas miracle was swiped from Tower Grove South and towed down I-55

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal. - Courtesy Colin Dowling
Courtesy Colin Dowling
Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

Yesterday the RFT reported on a fleeting miracle on Arsenal Street. Some kind neighbors spruced up a long-abandoned boat with a Santa Claus, garland and a reindeer.

But just as quickly as the boat was made holly and jolly, it disappeared.

The City Towing Division told us they didn't tow it. The police said the same thing.

In the past 24 hours the RFT has gotten a few Santa boat-related tips as well as chased down a few leads from Facebook. We spent the morning driving around south city to locations of alleged Santa boat sightings.

A few of the tips did lead us to boats, but the watercraft proved to be of the regular, not-at-all festive variety. We've read that the first 24 hours are crucial in any missing Santa boat case, so we started to get worried.

click to enlarge Regular, non-Santa boat boats.
Ryan Krull
These aren't the boats you're looking for.

Then we got an email from a reader who said that yesterday she saw the Santa boat on Loughborough Avenue and was so amused by the sight that she and her fiancé followed it onto Highway 55. From there it headed to Interstate 270 — and the intrepid RFT-reading couple trailed it all the way to Fenton.

"It was being pulled by a dark-colored SUV or truck, I can’t really remember because we were just amused by the little Santa figure going wild in the back," she wrote. "We even joked he was sea sick from all the motion."

The couple lost the Santa boat when it turned right onto 141 headed north. Our tipsters instead turned left to do shopping at Gravois Bluffs.

Incidentally, another Santa boat-related mystery was solved yesterday: Who took it upon themselves to spruce up the abandoned boat that had long bedeviled neighbors in Tower Grove South?

On the neighborhood's Facebook page, Emily Warschefsky posted a photo of herself with the newly decorated boat before its disappearance, writing, "Although we had hoped Santa would stick around longer, we’ve had so much fun seeing everyone’s reactions — glad we were able to spread some holiday cheer!"

Warschefsky was aided in the merry endeavor by Greg Toumayan.

"We were super disappointed that the boat went missing within a day of setting it up," Toumayan tells the RFT.

He says that, not unlike those houses robbed by the Grinch, "everything was taken, including all the decorations and the old rusty crowbar in the ground that was holding up the reindeer."

Toumayan also has a few clues into how the boat got to Arsenal in the first place.

He says that the day he and Warschefsky decorated the boat they spoke to some friends of the people who it belonged to. "They told us that the boat was severely damaged, while parked on Arsenal, from a car crashing into the back of it," Toumayan says. "The boat was totaled, and the out-of-town owners abandoned it."

Well, the boat is abandoned no more. It has a Santa pilot and presumably some new owners.

We hope the Santa boat brings a little holiday cheer to the good people of Fenton (or wherever the Santa boat ends up).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

St. Louis Santa Steals Abandoned Boat

By Ryan Krull

Santa atop an abandoned boat on Arsenal.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Also in News

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

By Monica Obradovic

Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us