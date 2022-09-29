Say Thanks To Your Favorite St. Louis Cardinals in 7-Foot Cards

Fans can write in the thank you cards to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina this weekend

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 6:02 am


Have you ever wanted to thank Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina for their accomplishments? Well, now you’ll have your opportunity — in the form of seven-foot thank you cards.

This weekend, on Friday and Saturday, St. Louis Cardinals fans will have the chance to sign enormous thank you cards commemorating the careers of the longtime Cardinals legends. Both announced that 2022 will be their last season in professional baseball.

“The idea was to give fans an opportunity to say their thank you Albert and Yadi  — not just for everything that they’ve done on the field,” Geoffry Goldman of Bally Sports Midwest told Fox2, “…but for everything they’ve done off the field, in the community, with their foundations, for St. Louis and around the world.”

Friday’s signing will take place at Together Credit Union Plaza in Ballpark Village from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday’s signing will take place inside Busch Stadium in the Budweiser Terrace in the same timeframe.

Pujols and Molina will receive the cards on Sunday at the Cardinals’ final home game.

The Cardinals recently clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday. It came just four days after Pujols hit his milestone 700th home run, making him one of four players in baseball history to achieve the accomplishment.

