Schmitt Happens: With Eric in the Senate, Who Will Sue Missouri’s Schools?

The AG has won the U.S. Senate race. Welcome to the Schmittshow

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 9:21 pm

Eric Schmitt has gone from terrorizing local school districts to the U.S. Senate. What a career arc! - COURTESY OF MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
COURTESY OF MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
Eric Schmitt has gone from terrorizing local school districts to the U.S. Senate. What a career arc!

Well, Missouri is anything but unpredictable, dear readers: The goblin — cough — person with an “R” next to their name has won the U.S. Senate race. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has apparently beaten Trudy Busch Valentine, with the AP calling the race around 9:12 p.m. after very preliminary results showed Schmitt up 62 to 35 percent.

But despite the vomit-inducing reactions you may be feeling right now, you might want to stop and consider one important question: What will our local school districts do with the money they no longer have to spend on lawyers?

Schmitt, in all of his lacking wisdom, sued multiple public school districts when elementary school-aged children were welcomed back to the classroom mid-pandemic with just one caveat: wearing a mask. Our attorney general simply could not let this stand, because there is nothing worse than preventing a deadly virus from spreading (that was sarcasm).
Related
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing to stop school districts from implementing mask mandates.

Missouri Attorney General Fights School Mask Mandates, Because of Course He Does

School districts — including, famously, the feisty one in Lee's Summit — defended their policies against the attorney general’s legal actions, and instead of minding his own children (whose school districts he also eventually sued), Schmitt doubled down.

But now Schmitt can move on from these petty (and oft-failed) lawsuits. He got the national (and campaign dollars) attention he sought, and now he’ll have copious amounts of time to spend with seditionist and now-senior Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in D.C., where he will be instructed in the art of peddling more conspiracy theories.

So now, fellow Missourians, we offer you a look on the bright side: School districts can turn their focus back to what has mattered all along — the kids. Maybe they can spend their money replacing banned books or buying new textbooks on Critical Race Theory (just kidding, literally no one teaches this shit, Schmitt made it up).

They’ll actually just spend what little money they get from the state on pencils for your kids.
Related
Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief: He calls people who make under $125k 'elites', files lawsuit with other GOP states


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

News Slideshows

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day

St. Louis Gets Out to Vote: Scenes From the Early Hours of Election Day
Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis

Trending

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

By Jaime Lees

Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters

Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000

By Rosalind Early

Albert Pujols in Busch III

Social Media Star Jess Piper Loses Bid for State Representative

By Jessica Rogen

Jess Piper.

Schmitt Beats Valentine, Keeping Blunt's Senate Seat for the GOP

By Sarah Fenske and Ryan Krull

Attorney General Eric Schmitt declared victory Tuesday night.

Also in News

Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch Has No Regrets

By Ryan Krull

Bob McCulloch

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce Charted a Different Course from McCulloch

By Leyla Fern King

Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.

Sam Page Defeats Mark Mantovani in St. Louis County Executive Race

By Rosalind Early

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, shown in a file photo.

Megan Green Wins St. Louis Board of Alderman President Race

By Jessica Rogen

Megan Green at her watch party.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us