Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Schnucks opened its first express store in Columbia last week.Known as Schnucks Express, the convenience store will occupy an 11,000-square-foot space adjacent to EatWell, a Natural Food Store by Schnucks, which opened in June 2020, located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia.It will add to Schnucks’ empire of grocery stores in Missouri. Schnucks owns three stores in Columbia and 112 across the Midwest.In a statement, Schnucks Senior Director of EatWell/Health & Wellness David Isinghood said that the business hopes to provide new options to shoppers.“After listening to our customers’ feedback, we’ve learned that they enjoy the natural and organic offerings available at EatWell but also are seeking the convenience of conventional grocery items,” Isinghood said. “We invite our customers to stop in and see both the expanded selection of traditional customer favorites as well as the enhanced shopping experience of the natural and Good For You items at EatWell/Schnucks Express.”