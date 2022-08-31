Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

Schnucks Express will join three stores in Columbia

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Schnucks opened its first express store in Columbia last week.

Known as Schnucks Express, the convenience store will occupy an 11,000-square-foot space adjacent to EatWell, a Natural Food Store by Schnucks, which opened in June 2020, located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia.

It will add to Schnucks’ empire of grocery stores in Missouri. Schnucks owns three stores in Columbia and 112 across the Midwest.

Related
The Kirkwood Schnucks already added a food court with local restaurants in September 2021.

Crestwood Schnucks Getting Food Hall and Other Upgrades: New design will vault Crestwood location to top tier of elite Schnucks


In a statement, Schnucks Senior Director of EatWell/Health & Wellness David Isinghood said that the business hopes to provide new options to shoppers.

“After listening to our customers’ feedback, we’ve learned that they enjoy the natural and organic offerings available at EatWell but also are seeking the convenience of conventional grocery items,” Isinghood said. “We invite our customers to stop in and see both the expanded selection of traditional customer favorites as well as the enhanced shopping experience of the natural and Good For You items at EatWell/Schnucks Express.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says

By Ryan Krull

School districts in the St. Louis area have removed books from their libraries in response to a new state law.

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

By Jaime Lees

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

Missouri Mom Says Clock Is Ticking to Figure Out How Her Son Died

By Ryan Krull

Since March, Barbara Hall's presence in Fredericktown has been a protest and a vigil.

Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower

By Ray Hartmann

In the foreground, the undeniably historic Southwestern Bell Building, built in 1926 with 17 individual roofs. Behind it, the less historic AT&T Tower, built in the 1980s.

Also in News

Kia Boyz Use Kias, Hyundais to Smash Into Stores in St. Louis-Area Robberies

By Ryan Krull

A Kia Optima smashed through the front door of an Academy Sports and Outdoors this morning in in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Activists Protest Lack of Action in Wrongful-Conviction Cases

By Monica Obradovic

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley.

Does This New Cardinals Hat Suggest Gun Violence?

By Monica Obradovic

Does This New Cardinals Hat Suggest Gun Violence?

St. Louis City Threatens To Sue Kia and Hyundai After Wave of Car Thefts

By Monica Obradovic

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us