Schnucks Partnership With St. Louis City SC Brings Kids Onto the Field

When St. Louis CITY SC takes the pitch this spring, the players will be accompanied by local kids for the pregame ceremonies.
That's thanks to a new program, "Player Pals," which will be sponsored by local supermarket staple Schnucks. The two organizations announced Schnucks as the soccer team’s “Proud Grocery Partner” on Monday.
Having kids accompany players onto the pitch is common in other markets. In St. Louis, the kids will wear Player Pals shirts that will include a Schnucks logo.
“As St. Louis’ hometown grocer, Schnucks is excited to welcome St. Louis CITY SC to our great sports city and proud to be a part of their inaugural season,” Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley said in a statement. “We look forward to cultivating a longstanding partnership with the club and to celebrating professional soccer with CITY fans.”
More information will be released about the Player Pals program as the season approaches. The partnership will also allow the two teams to provide community outreach programs in the future.
It will be the most recent sports sponsorship for the grocery store behemoth, which also partners with the Cardinals and Blues.
Another day, another #STLMade partner. Welcome to the CITY family, @SchnuckMarkets! 🛒— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) December 19, 2022
