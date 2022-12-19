Schnucks Partnership With St. Louis City SC Brings Kids Onto the Field

Soon the pregame will include kids walking in with the players

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Six people sit on chairs on the grass in CITY PARK soccer stadium with bleachers in the background.
Cheryl Baehr
Dave Sandusky, Steve Ewing, Loryn Nalic and Gerard Craft discuss the food program, CITY Flavor, with team officials. Schnucks is the newest partner for St. Louis' MLS team.

When St. Louis CITY SC takes the pitch this spring, the players will be accompanied by local kids for the pregame ceremonies.

That's thanks to a new program, "Player Pals," which will be sponsored by local supermarket staple Schnucks. The two organizations announced Schnucks as the soccer team’s “Proud Grocery Partner” on Monday.

Having kids accompany players onto the pitch is common in other markets. In St. Louis, the kids will wear Player Pals shirts that will include a Schnucks logo.

“As St. Louis’ hometown grocer, Schnucks is excited to welcome St. Louis CITY SC to our great sports city and proud to be a part of their inaugural season,” Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley said in a statement. “We look forward to cultivating a longstanding partnership with the club and to celebrating professional soccer with CITY fans.”

More information will be released about the Player Pals program as the season approaches. The partnership will also allow the two teams to provide community outreach programs in the future.

It will be the most recent sports sponsorship for the grocery store behemoth, which also partners with the Cardinals and Blues.

