  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News

School-Bus-Hitting, Dumpster-Hiding St. Louis Thief Is Finally in Jail

Turns out hit-and-run driver Jeremy Mitchell is also the kind of jerk who robs old ladies

By
Mar 21, 2024 at 1:24 pm
After barreling into a bus with his truck, Jeremy Mitchell hid in a dumpster — but came out with his hands up.
After barreling into a bus with his truck, Jeremy Mitchell hid in a dumpster — but came out with his hands up. Screengrab from video
Share on Nextdoor

A St. Louis man who sought refuge in a dumpster after careening his truck into a school bus full of children six months ago has now been charged for all of that and more.

This morning, prosecutors filed charges of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance against 26-year-old Jeremy Mitchell. Last September, Mitchell was behind the wheel of a Ford truck when he hit the side of a school bus filled with students outside Cardinal Ritter High School in Grand Center. The bus driver was injured in the crash. 

Mitchell allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was doggedly pursued by two moms there to pick up their children from school.

“I thought someone should at least follow him to track where he goes,” one of those moms, Amy, told the RFT at the time.

The two mothers, aided by security personnel from the nearby VA Hospital, traced Mitchell to a dumpster adjacent to the nearby Urban League building. Cellphone video shows the VA security guards detaining Mitchell as everyone on the scene waited for police to arrive, a wait that reportedly stretched to 45 minutes.

The probable cause statement supporting the charges filed against Mitchell says he was "fading in and out of consciousness" in the dumpster and that VA personnel administered NARCAN.

click to enlarge Jeremy Mitchell, shown in his booking photo, does not exactly clean up nice. - COURTESY CITY JUSTICE CENTER
COURTESY CITY JUSTICE CENTER
Jeremy Mitchell, shown in his booking photo, does not exactly clean up nice.

Drugs were found in Mitchell's truck, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. But he then left that hospital on his own accord without speaking with a doctor or police, identifying himself to hospital staff as "Joseph" as he left.

It took another, unrelated case for police to get their man.

Police say that a few weeks prior to the collision in Grand Center, Mitchell and another man allegedly disguised themselves as city workers in reflective vests and entered an elderly Boulevard Heights woman's home under the auspices of needing to "discuss payment" for trees they had just trimmed.

Once inside, one of the men excused himself to the bathroom but instead began filling a pillowcase full of jewelry in the woman's bedroom. The 74-year-old victim, who has COPD and was breathing through an oxygen tank, offered the two men $200 to leave.

Charging documents in that case say that, during the course of the alleged robbery, either Mitchell or his accomplice shoved the ailing 74-year-old to the ground.

Mitchell faces robbery, burglary, and kidnapping charges from the Boulevard Heights incident. He was arrested on February 22.

All charges from both cases are felonies.



Slideshow

What Your St. Louis Neighborhood Says About You

COURTESY FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
COURTESY OF FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN FLICKR/MICHAEL ALLEN FLICKR/@pasa / Flickr
Click to View 41 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Brianna Coppage Has Been Fired Again Over Her OnlyFans

By Ryan Krull

Former Missouri Brianna Coppage ended up on the chopping block again this month, apparently after coworkers complained about her side gig.

Toddler Shoots Himself with St. Louis Sheriff’s Deputy’s Gun

By Ryan Krull

A St. Louis Sheriff's Department van is parked in front of the courthouse downtown.

Cult or Church? St. Louis Officials Mull the Question After Kidnapping Arrests

By Ryan Krull

Mount of Olives Ministry is located in the city's Patch neighborhood.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe