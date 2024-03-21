School-Bus-Hitting, Dumpster-Hiding St. Louis Thief Is Finally in Jail

A St. Louis man who sought refuge in a dumpster after careening his truck into a school bus full of children six months ago has now been charged for all of that and more.

This morning, prosecutors filed charges of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance against 26-year-old Jeremy Mitchell. Last September, Mitchell was behind the wheel of a Ford truck when he hit the side of a school bus filled with students outside Cardinal Ritter High School in Grand Center. The bus driver was injured in the crash.

Mitchell allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was doggedly pursued by two moms there to pick up their children from school.

“I thought someone should at least follow him to track where he goes,” one of those moms, Amy, told the RFT at the time.

The two mothers, aided by security personnel from the nearby VA Hospital, traced Mitchell to a dumpster adjacent to the nearby Urban League building. Cellphone video shows the VA security guards detaining Mitchell as everyone on the scene waited for police to arrive, a wait that reportedly stretched to 45 minutes.

The probable cause statement supporting the charges filed against Mitchell says he was "fading in and out of consciousness" in the dumpster and that VA personnel administered NARCAN.

click to enlarge COURTESY CITY JUSTICE CENTER Jeremy Mitchell, shown in his booking photo, does not exactly clean up nice.

Drugs were found in Mitchell's truck, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. But he then left that hospital on his own accord without speaking with a doctor or police, identifying himself to hospital staff as "Joseph" as he left.

It took another, unrelated case for police to get their man.

Police say that a few weeks prior to the collision in Grand Center, Mitchell and another man allegedly disguised themselves as city workers in reflective vests and entered an elderly Boulevard Heights woman's home under the auspices of needing to "discuss payment" for trees they had just trimmed.

Once inside, one of the men excused himself to the bathroom but instead began filling a pillowcase full of jewelry in the woman's bedroom. The 74-year-old victim, who has COPD and was breathing through an oxygen tank, offered the two men $200 to leave.

Charging documents in that case say that, during the course of the alleged robbery, either Mitchell or his accomplice shoved the ailing 74-year-old to the ground.

Mitchell faces robbery, burglary, and kidnapping charges from the Boulevard Heights incident. He was arrested on February 22.

All charges from both cases are felonies.

