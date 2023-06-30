School Counselor Wins $6.1 Million from St. Louis Public Schools

Jurors found for Ron Spivey, 64, in a lawsuit alleging age and gender discrimination

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Soldan High School in the city's Academy neighborhood
Flickr/ Paul Sableman
Soldan High School in the city's Academy neighborhood

A jury in St. Louis city awarded $6.1 million to a former guidance counselor at Soldan High School who alleged age and gender discrimination.

In his original suit, Ron Spivey, 64, says that at the time he worked at the north city school he was  the only male counselor and that his younger supervisor, as well as the school system more broadly, "favored the younger female counselors at Soldan and mistreated [Spivey] as compared to those co-workers."

Specifically, Spivey's suit said, his supervisor "demeaned, belittled and yelled at" him. She also "slapped her hands together at him and slammed her hands on the table while screaming at him."

He also alleged in his filing that he was denied a transfer to another school when he sought to leave what he called a hostile work environment.

Spivey alleged it was because of his gender and his age that he was placed on a performance improvement plan before getting fired and replaced with a younger, female counselor.

He was fired in May 2017 and filed suit one year later.

After a two-week trial, a jury reached a decision to award Spivey $5.2 million in punitive damages against the school system in addition to another roughly $900,000 in damages for discrimination and retaliation.

The court proceedings leading up the judgment were not without its quirks.

About a week into the trial, lawyers for St. Louis Public Schools filed a motion for the judge to declare a mistrial.

In their filing, the school's attorneys wrote that during jury selection one potential juror said that he had attended Soldan when Spivey was a counselor there. He was asked if he knew Spivey, at which point he "appeared to search his memory, then responded to the effect of, 'the name sounds familiar,' but unambiguously denied having more than a passing memory of" the former counselor.

This individual was eventually seated on the jury.

However, when the trial was underway, former Soldan principal Thomas Cason came into the courtroom as a witness. According to court filings, Cason immediately recognized the Soldan alum in the jury box and, more importantly, recognized him as a student who had spent "a substantial amount of time" in Spivey’s office and "seemed to have a close personal relationship" with him.

Upon investigation, the attorneys for the school wrote, they learned that Spivey was the counselor for the juror's brother as well.

Despite the filing for a mistrial, the proceedings continued for another week and a half.  The jury reached their decision on Tuesday of this week.

No appeal has been filed in the suit as of Friday.
Related
A new class action lawsuit says Tinder is discriminating against users over 30.

St. Louis County Man Sues Tinder for Age Discrimination


Related
A lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court today accuses the St. Louis Police of discriminating against a female detective.

Detective Sues St. Louis Police for Gender Discrimination: Taylor Hosna says a supervisor retaliated when she complained about sexist behavior

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

By Ryan Krull

South County Man Tried to Burn Down House After Argument Over Cigarettes

Detective Sues St. Louis Police for Gender Discrimination

By Ryan Krull

A lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court today accuses the St. Louis Police of discriminating against a female detective.

Lee Enterprises Moves Most Papers to 3 Days a Week — and Mail Delivery

By Sarah Fenske

A mail truck drives down the street

Also in News

Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

Ralph Yarl Speaks to the Media for First Time: 'Sometimes My Mind Is Just Foggy'

By Ryan Krull

Ralph Yarl and his mother, Cleo Nagbe, speaking to journalist Robin Roberts.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

By Sarah Fenske

Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us