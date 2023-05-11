Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

Second Cinco de Mayo Shooter Arrested

The Circuit Attorney's Office has yet to decide to bring charges

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 9:33 am

Police have made a second arrest related to a shooting on Cherokee Street over the weekend.

The SLMPD announced this morning that it had taken Darion Benton, 33, into custody.

Police say that Benton was one of two individuals who opened fired into a crowd on Cherokee around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The street was filled with hundreds of party-goers celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Videos of the shooting circulated on social media.

The shooting injured two people.

The announcement from the SLMPD said that charges against Benton had been applied for with the Circuit Attorney's Office, who has yet to decide whether to go forward with them.

Yesterday, police arrested Amber Booker, also 33, for the shooting. They sought to charge her with two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

However, the Circuit Attorney's Office declined to bring those charges citing a lack of evidence.

UPDATE: The SLMPD announced that Benton has been charged with assault and armed criminal action. He remains in custody.
Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video

Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video: The suspect in the shooting on Cherokee Street, Amber Booker, has been released from custody

Cherokee Shooter Arrested, Accomplice Still At-Large

Cherokee Shooter Arrested, Accomplice Still At-Large: Police say they have identified the alleged second shooter

St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects

St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects: It was the second shooting on Cherokee Street in just two days

People run for cover as a shooting unfolds near of the Love Goddess Healing Oasis.

VIDEO: Cherokee Street Entrepreneur Says City Ignored Complaints About Shootings: Brittany Morris says she's been calling police and emailing officials for years about the bar next door. The bar owner says he's being scapegoated

