Second Cinco de Mayo Shooter Arrested

Police have made a second arrest related to a shooting on Cherokee Street over the weekend.
The SLMPD announced this morning that it had taken Darion Benton, 33, into custody.
Police say that Benton was one of two individuals who opened fired into a crowd on Cherokee around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The street was filled with hundreds of party-goers celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Videos of the shooting circulated on social media.
The shooting injured two people.
The announcement from the SLMPD said that charges against Benton had been applied for with the Circuit Attorney's Office, who has yet to decide whether to go forward with them.
Yesterday, police arrested Amber Booker, also 33, for the shooting. They sought to charge her with two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
However, the Circuit Attorney's Office declined to bring those charges citing a lack of evidence.
UPDATE: The SLMPD announced that Benton has been charged with assault and armed criminal action. He remains in custody.
