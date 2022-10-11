Second Fatal Hit and Run in St. Louis Metro This Week

Police are investigating the early-morning north-county incident

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue
Google Maps
St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue

A fatal hit and run occurred early this morning in north county, near Normandie Golf Club.

The St. Louis County Police Department said that around 2:50 a.m. officers responded to St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue to find an adult man lying on the ground after apparently having been struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
According to a statement by county police, the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue lies between the country club and the small municipality of Greendale.

This morning's pedestrian death comes less than two days after a woman was struck and killed by a car in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in south St. Louis.
Related
Intersection of Spring and Grand Avenues

Another Pedestrian Killed by Driver in St. Louis' South City: The hit-and-run comes one week after mayor promised renewed efforts to curb traffic violence

That incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police are still looking for the red sedan that was spotted leaving the scene of the fatal hit and run.

In a statement to Fox 2 News about the pedestrian's death, Mayor Tishaura Jones said, "this tragic incident again highlights how the current ward-by-ward approach has not made our streets safer and the need for a citywide mobility and transportation plan."
Related
A bike memorial marks the spot where a cyclist died on the roadway. To prevent more of these, the city plans to invest $40 million in traffic calming measures.

Mayor Tishaura Jones: St. Louis Should Invest $40M for Safer Streets: 13 pedestrians and cyclists have died due to traffic violence this year

Related
St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence

St. Louisans Offer Free Bike Helmets to Raise Hell About Traffic Violence: Bicyclists duct-taped "complimentary helmets" along South Grand to urge city leaders to act on traffic safety


Update: This was actually the fourth fatal hit-and-run in St. Louis since Sunday evening. Read our updated story detailing the other accidents here.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected] or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

